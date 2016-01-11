HTC Vive pre-orders begin February 29

The HTC Vive will be available to pre-order from February 29 before going on sale in April, CEO Cher Wang has told The Telegraph. The price of the Vive is still a mystery, though I'll wager the recent addition of a front-facing camera (deemed important enough to delay the Vive by four months) and HTC's premium ambitions are unlikely to make it a budget offering relative to the Oculus Rift.

February 29 will be a big day, not because I have any particular loyalty to HTC or their collaborators, Valve, but because it will be the first time we'll see the two major headset developers in direct, commercial competition.