How to play the original Fortnite map with Fortnite Creative 2.0

Fortnite Creative 2.0 is now live, granting players access to develop maps, gamemodes, animations, and more. While you can create anything in this shiny sandbox, players are flocking towards the familiar: the OG Fortnite map from Season 1.

If you don't have a time machine handy, it's all good. We got you covered on how you can drop into Tilted Towers like it's 2017.

This shockingly robust tech utilizes the capabilities of Unreal Engine 5, and is available free for everyone to play with. Currently only PC players can develop their own projects inside the Unreal Editor (opens in new tab), but you're able to play these creations on any device or console. Atlas Creative was the first developer to take their stab at recreating Fortnite Chapter 1, and you can easily access it by searching for it in the custom games tab or inputting the island code 2179-7822-3395.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Almost everything in the ATLAS OG BATTLE ROYALE replica is the same as Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3; you're able to drop in old points of interest like Dusty Depot, pick up classic weapons, and most importantly: reminisce back to when it was all so simple.

Currently this custom map is in beta, and there are some issues with noticeably more lag than the standard modes, a lack of named locations on the map (so you only know where you're dropping if you played way too much Fortnite in 2017) and there are a few less players than what you're used to in solo Battle Royale. Building is also permanently enabled in this mode, so if you've spent the last year forgetting that was a feature, you are liable to get rinsed. Good luck out there.

Fortunately Atlas is asking for players to send feedback directly to them so they can update promptly, so if you're playing a bunch of this retro Fortnite Creative 2.0 map, you should let them know your thoughts.