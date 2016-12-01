How to get a great indie game free on PC with new GTX Bundle

If you've ever had to choose between a hot new game and a hardware upgrade to your existing gaming setup, you know just how difficult such decisions can sometimes be. Fortunately, you don't have to make such an agonizing call right now. Thanks to a special promotion from NVIDIA, you can buy participating GeForce GTX 1060 and 1050 graphics cards and systems, or GeForce GTX 1060 laptops and pick one of three hot new indie titles to go with it for free.

Bundles like this are a great way to try your luck with a terrific indie experience you might otherwise have missed, and the three games you get to choose from in this case are some of the hottest available today. They represent a variety of genres and styles, and they're sure to look terrific running on your new hardware.

Raw Data

First up is Raw Data, an action-packed co-op battle against diabolical mechanical forces that was built specifically for VR-ready PCs (equipped with a GTX 1060 or above). The game features intuitive controls that utilize your entire body: dual-wield pistols, slash and slice with katanas, pump a heavy shotgun, duck and dodge incoming attacks, and in general behave like an action-movie superstar. Plus,you'll be immersed in a sci-fi atmosphere that might make you forget what reality you live in. You can team up with a friend, though, and that just might be enough to keep you grounded.

Redout

A second compelling option is Redout, the futuristic racing sensation from 34BigThings. Its insanely fast gameplay is a tribute to beloved racing titles such as F-Zero and WipeOut, and it includes optional VR support for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. There are more than 75 racing events available, a diverse range of 20 tracks (set within 4 unique locations), plus a variety of racing teams and events. On top of all of that, there's a thumping soundtrack that reacts dynamically to the blistering speeds. How's that for good vibrations?

Maize

Your final option is a first-person adventure game called Maize. It follows the aftermath of science gone wrong. Researchers have been toiling in an underground facility to create sentient corn, and they're only just now realizing—in the wake of some hard-earned success—that maybe that wasn't such a hot idea. As the player character, you'll solve environmental puzzles, make new friends and enemies, and ultimately figure out just what it will take to set things right. Sure, Maize might sound corny, but it could also be one of the most unique adventures you ever enjoy on any hardware.



Are you ready to expand your boundaries, and to enjoy some of the most exciting experiences that indie gaming has to offer? If so, make sure that you take advantage of the new indie gaming bundle before it's gone for good. The promotion runs from now through January 30, 2017. Do it for the machines, or the really fast cars, or the sentient corn. Do it for yourself.

Sponsored by Nvidia