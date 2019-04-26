How to disable the startup sound on Acer Predator laptops

Acer's Predator line includes some of the best gaming laptops, but they all come with an annoying quirk: an animation and sound that screeches whenever you boot up the system. Thankfully, it's very simple to disable the Predator startup sound and animation.

To disable the startup sound, you have to go into the system's BIOS, by pressing the F2 key as soon as the Predator logo appears onscreen during startup. Once in the BIOS, navigate using the arrow keys to the POST Animation & Sound option and press enter. Select 'Disabled' and press enter again. Finally, press F10 and select Yes to save your changes and exit the BIOS.

Like I said, it's extremely simple. Just follow those steps and you'll have a silent boot up in no time.