How I Game: Brian Fargo — CEO, inXile Entertainment

Brian Fargo loves the intellectual engagement and entertainment value of video games. He's also the leader of inXile Entertainment, the studio behind Torment: Tides of Numenera and Wasteland 2 .

Name: Brian Fargo

Occupation: CEO at inXile Entertainment

Location: Newport Beach, CA

Twitter: BrianFargo

Who are you?

My name is Brian Fargo and I've been producing games on almost every format imaginable for the last 30 years. I'm best known for founding Interplay Entertainment back in the 80's and for producing a number of role-playing games like Wasteland, Bard's Tale, Fallout, Baldur's Gate and Torment. And currently I'm bringing classic PC RPGs back thanks to crowdfunding through which we've raised money to help create Wasteland 2 and Torment: Tides of Numenera .

"Perhaps the most interesting part of my setup is the visual style of my machine which has a steampunk look."

What's in your PC?

My PC is a pretty straight up higher end gaming machine running Windows Vista, 12 gig of RAM, an Intel i7 CPU 3 GHz and using a Nvidia Geforce 9800 GTX graphics card. I could certainly upgrade it some more but I think the main thing I need to add is a good SSD to improve my storage calls. That, and I should probably spend a day clearing out my registry which is no doubt clouded with a bunch of useless stuff.

What's the most interesting part of your setup?

Perhaps the most interesting part of my setup is the visual style of my machine which has a steampunk look. I could no doubt have a larger monitor and more gamer-oriented keyboard, but I could not resist the look of the monitor and keyboard I found online. I'm always looking to find that right balance of style and optimization.

What's on your desk?

I keep my desk pretty clean which means it has a simple configuration of my monitor, keyboard and mouse along with any pesky bills I have to pay.

"The absolute most fun entertainment experiences of my life have been when I was wrapped up into a great game."

What are you playing right now?

I tend to bounce around a couple of games at one time and currently I'm about halfway through Metro: Last Light which has done a fantastic job setting a mood. And then when I want my brain to hurt I jump back to an Indie puzzler game called Swapper .

Why do you game?

How can anyone not game? The absolute most fun entertainment experiences of my life have been when I was wrapped up into a great game. It's intellectually challenging and highly entertaining and I enjoy it from an admiration level of how the game was put together technically or design wise.

