House of Ashes will pick off unlucky soldiers one by one this October

The third game (of the whopping eight planned) in the Dark Pictures Anthology got a new trailer at the Summer Game Fest today. House of Ashes takes a squad soldiers from the Iraq War and traps them deep underground in a Sumerian tomb. Then things get worse.

Players can swap between the perspective of five different characters as they battle supernatural forces and attempt to escape. You'll be able to play House of Ashes solo, in co-op mode, or even with up to five players.

The new trailer also includes a release date of October 21.