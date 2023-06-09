Horror story: As an actually good Friday the 13th game dies, another implacably rises

This week brought the sad news that Friday the 13th: The Game, which has not had an easy ride of it over the years, is now ticking down the days until its closure . Publisher Gun Media's license expires on December 31 this year, at which point the Illfonic-developed game will no longer be offered for sale, and at the end of 2024 it will stop working completely. It's a sad end for a genuinely great asymmetrical horror experience.

Then, just like the movies, Jason Voorhees will rise again. That's according to composer Harry Manfredini who, speaking to Rely on Horror , discussed a little about how he composed the music for the 2017 game ("modules of material" creating a unique score for each player) before revealing he's been hired to worked on another game in the iconic horror series. Manfredini has been the composer for Friday the 13th material ever since the original film, and it's only fair to describe his work as iconic within the slasher flick genre.

The new and as-yet unannounced Friday the 13th game is not being developed by Illfonic nor does it involve Gun Media (and honestly after their experience with the last one, who can blame them). Manfredini says it will feature "more realistic looking" characters and will be in a different style to the asymmetrical multiplayer design of the 2017 game. There's no other details on the new title, though fans will at least be consoled that they're having another stab at it.