Hope you weren't planning on playing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf anytime in the next year

Future videogame and current concept art collection Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been in development for years now, but there's still some time to go before it finally releases. In its latest financial report (opens in new tab), EA gave us all a quick rundown of the game releases on its slate for the 2024 financial year, and Dreadwolf was nowhere to be found, suggesting that we won't see it before April next year at the earliest.

Although we can all sit in eager anticipation for bangers like Super Mega Baseball 4, Immortals of Aveum, and a new Madden, it looks like you're going to have to wait even longer to return to Thedas.

It doesn't seem like EA is just keeping it off the financial report docket for marketing reasons, either: The company explicitly points out that it has two unannounced games—a "racing title" and an "EA Sports title"—set for release in the next financial year, too. So unless Dreadwolf has undergone a dramatic genre shift, it just ain't there.

It's disappointing, but it's not exactly a surprise. Although BioWare says the next Dragon Age's alpha version is now playable from start to finish (opens in new tab), there's still plenty of work to be done. Plus, the high turnover rate among Dragon Age's executives probably hasn't helped matters along. During Dreadwolf's development, the series has lost its executive producer (opens in new tab), creative director (opens in new tab), the executive producer (opens in new tab) who replaced that first executive producer, production director (opens in new tab), and then saw that first executive producer return (opens in new tab) as a consultant. I'm no manager, but that doesn't sound conducive to a quick turnaround on a sprawling RPG project.

But, to be honest, I hope BioWare takes all the time it needs on this one. With Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem still lingering in the air, the studio needs to knock its next project out of the park to convince people it's still capable of making great RPGs.