Homeworld Remastered story trailer sets up an epic journey home

Among my many failings as a PC gamer is the fact that I really don't care for the RTS genre. But hoo boy, did I love Homeworld. The gameplay was arguably mediocre and it all got kind of silly once you had a handle on capturing and converting enemy ships, but the presentation—visually, aurally, and narratively—was utterly epic and powerful.

Of course, a lot has changed over the past 15 years (and yes, it's been 15 years) and in spite of my intense feelings for the original, what I've seen so far of Gearbox's Homeworld Remastered hasn't really knocked my socks off. I'm not sure exactly why, but for one reason or another it's left me a bit flat. But now we've got this story trailer, and things have changed: The voice, the music, and that map to Hiigara—"our home"—has brought it all back.

Some elements of the game will obviously be rejigged, but it's clear that Homeworld Remastered is just Homeworld (and Homeworld 2), gussied up to with 2015 finery. I think I'm okay with that.

Homeworld Remastered comes out on February 25.