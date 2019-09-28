Popular

Homeworld 3 crowdfunding campaign, which had a target of just $1, has topped $1 million

Campaign will remain open past Monday's closing date.

Gearbox's Homeworld 3 crowdfunding campaign is officially 100,000,000% complete. After launching with a goal of just $1—the aim was to get fans on board to give feedback—the game has passed $1 million raised, and it still has a couple of days left to run.

Currently, the Fig campaign's grand total is $1,131,710. It expires late on Sunday, but in a blog post yesterday Gearbox announced it would keep the campaign open throughout development, with a few tweaks to its backer tiers. The base level backing, which will net you a copy of the game, is going up from $50 to $60, and the gigantic $1,000 pledge tier is vanishing completely. 

The initial backer survey, designed to let fans influence the game, is only open until October 13th.

Homeworld 3 is due out in late 2022. It's being developed by Blackbird Interactive, a studio headed by veterans of the original Homeworld games, and which made 2016 Homeworld prequel Deserts of Kharak.

You can watch the cinematic reveal trailer, which debuted last month, below.

