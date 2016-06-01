Popular

Hitman has arrived in Marrakesh, so here's a launch trailer

Agent 47 goes to Morocco in latest episode.

It feels like only yesterday we were loitering around sunny Sapienza, waiting for the right moment to cap some bloke. The life of a professional killer is a busy one, though, and now Hitman's Agent 47 finds himself in Marrakesh, a bustling and colourful Moroccan city. 

That episode rolls out today, by the way, and sees Agent 47 scheming to pop an investment banker and an army general. It promises to be a lot less chilled out than Italy: there's quite a bit of nervous activity on the streets, and you'll be navigating bustling lanes rather than sprawling seaside resorts. 

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
