Hitman Absolution trailer kills all the men

Uh oh. Agent 47 has taken the drastic step of scratching off the barcode on the back of his head, thus removing any chance Hitman's famously unobservant guards ever had of identifying him. There's some confusion about what's happening with the woman Agent 47's trying to save here. First she's in bed, then she's in the shower (dead?), then she's alive and being kidnapped, then Agent 47 goes all Leon with empty elevator and a lights-out killing spree.

I love the Hitman series, but I stopped paying attention to the story as soon as someone said the word "clone." Who is the woman, is she a clone, and why do the bad guys leave two men to guard an empty room?