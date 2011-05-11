Hitman Absolution first details reveal new engine and plot info

IO have followed up on yesterday's Hitman Absolution teaser trailer with news of the sequel's brand new engine, and a few hints about Absolution's dark, conspiracy-laden story.

Absolution has been built "from the ground up" in the new Glacier 2 engine, created by IO Interactive, and will have Agent 47 running from the law "on a personal journey through a corrupt and twisted world" that will be "both a familiar and yet significantly different experience to any of the other Hitman games."

Agent 47 has been betrayed by his most trusted allies (again), and must take on a new and dangerous contract to uncover the truth behind the conspiracy that surrounds him. IO say that Absolution will be "something our silent assassins will relish as well as those who are new to the Hitman world.”

Keep an eye on the new Hitman Absolution website for more information in future. Hitman Absolution is slated for release next year.