How to watch the full Demon Wind movie in High on Life

Demon Wind is the second full movie that High on Life lets you watch in-game, if you feel inclined to spend an hour and a half doing more than just blasting G3 Cartel grunts. Unlike Tammy and the T-rex (opens in new tab), which you can watch with Gene right after you defeat the first boss, watching Demon Wind requires a few more steps, and will also help you get the movie theater achievement.

In order to start completing the steps to watch this movie, you'll need to have defeated 9-Torg, and also 5-Torg (opens in new tab) if you felt like it. If you're hunting for achievements, make sure you also take the opportunity to stab Gene (opens in new tab) when you can, otherwise, you'll miss out on that one. That said, here's how to discover the movie theater and watch the full Demon Wind movie in High on Life.

How to watch Demon Wind

Image 1 of 4 You can get the warp remote from Ranchy (Image credit: Squanch Games) Blorto's Kiosk is very close to your house (Image credit: Squanch Games) Clear cartel outposts to get warp crystals (Image credit: Squanch Games) You can summon the movie theater at a blue warp point (Image credit: Squanch Games)

To watch Demon Wind, you're going to have to unlock the movie theater, and this requires you to get two things: the warp remote and the movie theater warp disc, which costs three warp crystals. First off, you get the warp remote from Ranchy during the Krubis bounty hunt, and it essentially lets you summon buildings and objects using discs when you stand in blue highlighted locations.

Once you get the remote, you'll unlock Blorto's Kiosk in Blim City. This food store is pretty much right outside your house, and Blorto sells you warp discs in exchange for warp crystals. During the Krubis bounty hunt, you'll have the chance to clear a couple of G3 Cartel outposts and extract warp crystals from their drives. You'll need three overall to buy the movie theater disc, so you should go complete the Douglas bounty hunt as well to get more.

When you return, you'll have to meet the mayor of Blim City, but after that, head to Blorto's Kiosk and buy the movie theater disc. You can activate the theater at one of the blue highlighted areas. I went back to the Zephyr Paradise Upper Valley portal since there's a warp point just to the left of it, up the hill. To travel back to previous destinations, you can use the second tab on the left in the Bounty 5,000 computer. Head to the blue highlighted area, select the movie theater disc to make it appear, then go on inside and take a seat to watch the film. This also gets you to 'We Paid For Rights to Put a Whole Movie' achievement.