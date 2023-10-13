Heroes of Might and Magic 3 is having a crossover with World of Warships for some reason

Previous crossovers in World of Warships have added ships based on Popeye and Warhammer 40,000, as well as Chuck Norris. And yet there's something particularly baffling about the addition of a cast of characters from beloved 1999 turn-based strategy classic Heroes of Might and Magic 3 specifically.

The crossover will add six commanders, each based on a campaign hero from Heroes of Might and Magic 3. Headliners Queen Catherine Ironfist and the necromancer Sandro the Great are both voiced by their original actors, but you can also have your fleet of warships commanded by elven ranger Mephala, demoniac Nymus, minotaur Gunnar, or genie Solmyr ibn Wali Barad.

At the same time, a map based on Heroes of Might and Magic 3 is coming to the World of Warships armory, with hidden squares and elements that can be unlocked by spending crystals earned as you play. The trailer looks like it even has a hex grid, though that might just be artistic license. Honestly, who can say.

This month, World of Warships is also getting a Halloween operation that will represent the finale of the conflict against the battleship Rasputin begun in previous Halloween events. It's called The Last Voyage of Transylvania, and it'll task players with escorting the ship Transylvania on a mission to destroy the portal that's letting evil into the world. You know, it's just possible that maybe World of Warships isn't an entirely serious military simulation, you guys.

Ships of any type from tiers VIII–IX will be able to take part in The Last Voyage of Transylvania and it'll run from October 25 until November. The Heroes of Might and Magic 3 crossover will be available from next week.