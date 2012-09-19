Quest for Glory creators to crowdfund fantasy adventure Hero-U: Rogue Rally

Quest for Glory, an action-RPG hybrid series developed by Sierra in the '90s, lives in the memories of adventure fans for its witticisms, colorful scenery, and intricate challenges. Now, Corey and Lori Cole, Glory's creators, return to gamesmithing with Hero-U: Rogue Rally, a "turn-based, tactical combat and dungeon exploration with rich character interactions, challenging puzzles, and an immersive story."

Details are scarce on the Coles' official website besides a planned October 19 Kickstarter reveal and Hero-U's setting in the School for Heroes, a web-based, Hogwarts-esque educational institution for swords and sorcery. Rogue Rally places players within the blackened boots of Shawn O'Conner, a thief-in-training at the school.

"Players will need to use all their skill, wiles, and deviousness to survive, prosper, and have fun," says the blog reveal. First lesson: properly foppish head attire.