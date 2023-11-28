Herman Miller gaming chairs are 29% off with free shipping, including our favorite luxury chair

Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair | $1,845.00 $1,314.56 at Herman Miller with code CYBER5

The Herman Miller Embody is our favorite luxury gaming chair. Even at 29% off it's still well over a grand. If that's out of your price range, consider scouring Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace for a used one. Otherwise, this thing'll cradle the hell out of your back, and the free shipping is nice.

Herman Miller Sayl| $735.00 $523.69 at Herman Miller with code CYBER5

We haven't reviewed the Sayl, but it's one of Herman Miller's most recognizable designs. I've linked to the regular office chair version instead of the gaming version, because it's quite a bit cheaper, though the most basic version lacks the adjustability that comes by default in the gaming edition. This might be the sort of chair you want to demo in person before buying—it's got a unique look.

I've got a fancy Steelcase desk chair which I bought used from a local dude whose whole thing is that he buys big lots of luxury office chairs from tech startups that go under or move offices and resells them. That's the only way I could afford one, and certain Herman Miller chairs are even more expensive, but for the next 24 hours and change, you can make a luxury Herman Miller desk chair a little more affordable during the company's Cyber Monday sale.

Herman Miller is currently offering 25% off plus another 5% off with the code CYBER5, plus free shipping. The sale ends Tuesday night.

We're curating all the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here.

All of Herman Miller's gaming chairs, which are just special editions of its regular chairs, are included in the sale. Our favorite is the Embody, which we called "extremely comfortable" in our review (of the partnered Logitech version).

A more affordable option (relatively speaking) is the love-it-or-hate-it Sayl, another Herman Miller classic. I quite like the look of the Sayl, and I've heard they're comfortable, but I've never sat in one myself.

Steelcase chairs, I should say, are also on sale right now, including the Steelcase Gesture, which is the most comfortable office chair by our measure. We got one in for testing years ago, and if I recall correctly, PC Gamer Brand Director Tim Clark has refused to sit in anything else ever since he tried it.