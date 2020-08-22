Here's all the Destiny 2 content getting removed in November

Bungie has decided that Destiny 2 is too large and must be made smaller. Thus, things will be removed from the game. When the Beyond Light expansion releases. Announced back in June, the Destiny Content Vault will be where the game's older stuff goes to languish until it is inevitably called upon again for some time travel related purpose. The vault will arrive on November 10th.

This is in many ways the inevitable endgame of any service-oriented game. World of Warcraft, for example, has had to shake up its entire game world several times in order to make room for new game material and to make the game less overwhelming for new players. Final Fantasy XIV just released a giant 5.3 patch streamlining the game experience for its new free trial. (The removal has prompted some interesting responses from fans.)

Key to the removal of game content is the disappearance of several of the game's oldest planetary destinations. Io, Titan, Mars, Mercury, and the Leviathan are going bye-bye—along with their associated content. That means some things, like exotic weapons, are going away until an unspecified point in the future. The precise details of how this was going to work, and how it was going to impact existing material, haven't been available until now. Here's exactly what's going away:

Strikes

The Pyramidion (Io)

The Festering Core (Io)

Savathûn’s Song (Titan)

Strange Terrain (Mars)

Will of the Thousands (Mars)

Tree of Probabilities (Mercury)

A Garden World (Mercury)

Gambit

Cathedral of Scars (Dreaming City)

Kell's Grave (Tangled Shore)

Crucible Maps

Meltdown

Solitude

Retribution

The Citadel

Emperor's Respite

Equinox

Eternity

Firebase Echo

Gambler's Ruin

Legion's Gulch

Vostok

Crucible Modes

Supremacy

Countdown

Lockdown

Breakthrough

Doubles

Momentum Control

Scorched

Raids

Leviathan

Eater of Worlds (Leviathan)

Spire of Stars (Leviathan)

Scourge of the Past (Last City)

Crown of Sorrows (Leviathan)

Exotic Quests

These weapons will still be available for purchase via an Exotic Archive, but the previous quests to get them will be gone.

Sturm

MIDA Multi-tool

Rat King

Legend of Acrius

Sleeper Simulant

Polaris Lance

Worldline Zero

Ace of Spades

The Last Word

Le Monarque

Jotunn

Izanagi's Burden

Thorn

Lumina

Truth

Bad Juju

In addition to these, some of the Catalysts are going away. See the link below for those.