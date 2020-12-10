Here's a Cyberpunk 2077 problem you can fix right now

Over at Nexus Mods, the Cyberpunk 2077 mod hub has gone live. There isn't much there yet (obviously, the game has just been released), but a few things have been uploaded already, including a highly specific fix by user kostas96b. It doesn't squash the game's many bugs, but it does fix a minor but frustrating problem: the resolution of the game's Steam desktop shortcut.

Chances are CD Projekt Red will fix this itself in a future update, but if you're struggling with that blurry icon stinking up your desktop right now, this mod will stop your eye twitching. As someone who loves a clean, tidy desktop, this kind of thing massively appeals to me.

But I am looking forward to people cleverer than me making more elaborate mods down the line. I think a priority should be getting Geralt and Roach in there. I wanna gallop through Japantown on horseback.

The icon fun doesn't end there. If you're bored of V's Justin Timberlake-lookin' ass, you can replace the icon entirely with the face of Bethesda's Todd Howard with this mod. I mean, if you can call an icon file a mod.

(Image credit: Todd Howard)

Oh, internet.