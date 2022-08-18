Here are the games joining and leaving PC Game Pass in August

By published

Death Stranding might be one of them.

Image from the game Immortality from Half Mermaid.
(Image credit: Half Mermaid)
Jump to:
Audio player loading…

It looks like Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass.

The addition hasn't been announced officially, but the PC Game Pass account (opens in new tab) on Twitter changed its avatar to an image of a Death Stranding vista and posted a tweet that says "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture." Oh you guys.

There's some doubt in the tweet's replies as to whether the screenshot was from Death Stranding or another game, but then someone found the rock pictured in the PC Game Pass avatar and posted a screenshot (opens in new tab) of Norman Reedus pissing on it. So, yeah, I think Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass at some point.

A related but superfluous thought: Last year, Microsoft renamed the PC version of Game Pass, which used to be called "Xbox Game Pass for PC." The old name was bad, but now I'm wondering if this scenario was a consideration, too. Game Pass has always offered certain games on PC only, but Death Stranding is a special case: Microsoft can't offer it on the Xbox version of Game Pass because the console version was published by Sony exclusively for PlayStation consoles. (The PC version was published by 505 Games.)

Neither Sony nor Microsoft would benefit from causing confusion by putting the words "Death Stranding" next to "Xbox"—they'd both have to field questions about a non-existent Xbox version of Death Stranding. Hence the PC Game Pass name change, maybe?

I'm speculating. The console wars have gotten awfully complicated, though, eh? It used to be simple: Mario vs Sonic, Halo vs Killzone. Now the PC has become a weird central territory where the divisions between console factions are blurred. We've benefitted as PC gamers, but I'm a little nostalgic for an old-fashioned motion controller arms race.

See more

Aside from the Death Stranding tease, Xbox recently announced (opens in new tab) the games coming to PC Game Pass this month, and the games leaving it. A highlight in the coming-soon category is Her Story creator Sam Barlow's new FMV game, Immortality. Some bad news is that Hades is leaving Game Pass at the end of August, along with some other well-liked games. 

Here's the full list of August PC Game Pass arrivals and departures:

Games coming to Game Pass in August

Available now

  • Coffee Talk (PC, console, and cloud)

August 23

  • Midnight Fight Express (PC, console, and cloud)

August 25

  • Exapunks (PC)
  • Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (PC and console)

August 30

  • Commandos 3 HD Remaster (PC, console, and cloud)
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising (PC, console, and cloud)
  • Tinykin (PC and console)
  • Immortality (PC, Xbox Series X/S, and cloud)

????

  • Death Stranding (PC, not officially announced)

Games leaving Game Pass on August 31

  • Elite Dangerous (Console and cloud)
  • Hades (PC, console, and cloud)
  • Myst (PC, console, and cloud)
  • NBA 2K22 (Console and cloud)
  • Signs of the Sojourner (PC, console, and cloud)
  • Spiritfarer (PC, console, and cloud)
  • Twelve Minutes (PC, console, and cloud)
  • Two Point Hospital (PC, console, and cloud)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (PC, console, and cloud)
  • World War Z (PC, console, and cloud)
Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley alongside Apple and Microsoft, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on the early personal computers his parents brought home. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, Bushido Blade (yeah, he had Bleem!), and all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now. In 2006, Tyler wrote his first professional review of a videogame: Super Dragon Ball Z for the PS2. He thought it was OK. In 2011, he joined PC Gamer, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. After work, he practices boxing and adds to his 1,200 hours in Rocket League.
See comments