Help Moxxi heist Handsome Jack's casino in Borderlands 3's first expansion

The first campaign expansion for Borderlands 3 was revealed today as Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, a plot to take control of the gaudiest gambling joint in the galaxy. Unlike typical casino heists, though, this one isn't so much about outsmarting the mobbed-up owner with fast talk and dirty tricks as it is just shooting the hell out of everything that moves.

The Handsome Jackpot was built by Handsome Jack back when he was president of the Hyperion Corporation (the name is kind of a giveaway) but these days it's crawling with "lunatic looters" and loader bots gone wild. As part of Moxxi's crew, you'll kill countless numbers of both across a series of new campaign missions set in multiple unique zones, with new side missions, Crew Challenges, enemies, and bosses to take on. Reward drops will include new Legendary weapons and gear, and new cosmetics including Vault Hunter heads and skins, weapon trinkets, and all new emotes will also be up for grabs.

Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot is the first of four DLC packs planned for Borderlands 3, and is built for characters of at least level 13 but will scale up automatically for higher-level players. To take part in the job, you'll need to have reached the end of the Borderlands 3 prologue and unlocked Sanctuary 3.

Borderlands 3 is also getting a new "raid-style challenge" for four max-level players called Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite, as part of a major content update that will also add a new level for Mayhem Mode: Mayhem 4. The new mode removes all player penalties and applies two random modifiers instead, one that applies a bonus to players and another that does the same for enemies, and will offer exclusive Legendary gear that will only drop when the mode is enabled.

The update will also give bosses their own dedicated loot pools to enable more efficient farming, expand the maximum Bank Space from 50 to 300 slots, add a familiar new Target Dummy to Sanctuary 3's shooting range, add new vending machines, and make a number of improvements to the interface.

More long term, Gearbox is planning an overhaul of Mayhem Mode called—wait for it—Mayhem 2.0, which will feature new modifiers, playlists, rewards, and additional levels to take on.

Borderlands 3: Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot is set to go live on December 19. The next content update doesn't have a solid date yet, but will be out soon.