Heavy Bullets is currently free when you buy High Hell on Steam

High Hell is a new FPS from Terri Vellmann and Adam "Doseone" Drucker. As previously reported, it began as a door kicking and cocaine burning simulator, but its scope was eventually expanded to include "a bunch of guns and violence." It recently came to Steam and will be available for $8.99, a 10 percent discount, until Thursday, November 2.

"Righteous fury and fancy footwork are crucial to survive an escalating, absurd series of outlandish missions," its Steam description reads. "Pop brainwashed chimps, deface corporate effigies, and dismantle the business dealings of the unrepentant cartel in a vibrant remix of the classic first-person shooter."

High Hell's limited-time sale also includes another big bonus: Heavy Bullets, Vellmann's previous quirky FPS. Heavy Bullets is a first-person roguelike of sorts. It has procedurally generated levels and permadeath, but it's fundamentally an FPS built around extremely limited ammunition. Both games feature low-polygon, neon-colored art, but where High Hell focuses on missions, Heavy Bullets focuses on playthroughs.

"Armed with a simple yet stylish revolver and six devastatingly plump bullets, you must reset the security mainframe to restore order and reap the rewards of a job well done," Heavy Bullets' Steam page reads. "To succeed in the game, players will need to move carefully and make smart use of their bullets, items, and the environment as rushing into new areas is the fastest way to get killed in the untamed wild of the neon corridors."

You have to manually retrieve and slowly reload each of your rounds in Heavy Bullets, which is an oddly compelling mechanic once you get used to it. It gives combat a careful, deliberate pace, and makes the procedurally generated halls considerably more tense. It's quite a throw-in, so if you're in the market for quirky shooters, this deal is one to watch.