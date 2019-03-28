Heaven's Vault, the new game from the creators of 80 Days, comes out in April

Heaven's Vault, the sci-fi archaeological exploration adventure coming from 80 Days and Sorcery! studio Inkle, will be out on April 16.

📢 Heaven's Vault has a release date! 🔁 RT's appreciated⭐️ 16th APRIL 2019 ⭐️In 20 days: explore lost ruins and decipher an entire hieroglyphic language!🖥️ Wishlist on #Steam: https://t.co/QHkp7owHnZ💬 Community: https://t.co/WT9AoLFzyx🎮 #PS4: https://t.co/H13H8JP80P pic.twitter.com/1ijKxFvyspMarch 28, 2019

Heaven's Vault will tell an open-ended story about discovering artifacts, deciphering lost languages, and piecing together the history of a world. Players can progress through it in any order they like, while interacting with "a diverse cast of characters who remember everything you say, and who's attitude to you will change with how you act."

It looks quite a bit more elaborate than 80 Days (which, in case you'd forgotten, is fantastic), but based on a tweet from studio co-founder Jon Ingold, it's still very much in Inkle's style.

"Heaven’s Vault is fully dynamic, fully authored, self-assembling long-form interactive narrative," he wrote. "Every choice of make, explicit or implicit, feeds the story machine. Every story has an ending; and no two stories are quite the same."

Inkle also shared one of the musical tracks for the game, composed by Laurence Chapman, who also did the soundtracks for 80 Days and Sorcery! It's pretty damn fantastic. Find out more on Steam or at inklestudios.com.