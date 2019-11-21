Here are all the Hearthstone Battlegrounds card with which you can wage war

Need a list of all the Hearthstone Battlegrounds cards? Battlegrounds is Hearthstone's take on the popular autobattler genre, where matches are won through careful planning and selecting the right cards for each situation. In case you don't know how to play Hearthstone Battlegrounds, you start by recruiting minions in the tavern during the recruiting phase, who act as your cards in battle.

Each Hearthstone Battlegrounds minion has its own tavern tier, from 1 to 6. A minion's tier is represented by the number of golden stars in the top left corner of the card and they all work to protect your choice of a variety of Hearthstone Battlegrounds heroes. When your hero is down, you lose.

When you begin a match your tavern is at tier 1, but as you play you can upgrade the tavern to give you access to more powerful cards. Minions only spawn of a level equal or lower than your current tier, so keep in mind which minions can be spawned in what tier. Some minions will be shared in Battlegrounds, and as you progress through the tiers, the number of copies of each minion decreases. Here's a table listing the tavern total:

Tier 1 : 18 copies

: 18 copies Tier 2 : 15 copies

: 15 copies Tier 3 : 13 copies

: 13 copies Tier 4 : 11 copies

: 11 copies Tier 5 : 9 copies

: 9 copies Tier 6: 6 copies

All Hearthstone Battlegrounds cards

In this guide, we’ve gathered all the current Hearthstone Battlegrounds cards below and divided them by their minion type. You can also see their attack, health, and tavern tier information for each.

Beasts

Alleycat

Tier: 1

1 Attack: 1

1 Health: 1

1 Ability: Battlecry - Summon a 1/1 Cat

Dire Wolf Alpha

Tier: 1

1 Attack: 2

2 Health: 2

2 Ability: Adjacent minions have +1 Attack

Kindly Grandmother

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 1

1 Health: 1

1 Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a 3/2 Big Bad Wolf

Mounted Raptor

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 3

3 Health: 2

2 Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a random 1-Cost minion

Rat Pack

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 2

2 Health: 2

2 Ability: Deathrattle: Summon a number of 1/1 rats equal to this minion’s Attack

Scavenging Hyena

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 2

2 Health: 2

2 Ability: Whenever a friendly Beast dies, gain +2/+2

Infested Wolf

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 3

3 Health: 3

3 Ability: Deathrattle - Summon two 1/1 Spiders

Cave Hydra

Tier: 4

4 Attack: 2

2 Health: 4

4 Ability: Also damages the minions next to whomever this attacks

The Beast

Tier: 4

4 Attack: 9

9 Health: 7

7 Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a 3/3 Finkle Einhorn for your opponent

Goldrinn, the Great Wolf

Tier: 5

5 Attack: 4

4 Health: 4

4 Ability: Deathrattle - Give your Beasts +4/+4

Ironhide Direhorn

Tier: 5

5 Attack: 7

7 Health: 7

7 Ability: Overkill - Summon a 5/5 Ironhide Runt

Sated Threshadon

Tier: 5

5 Attack: 5

5 Health: 7

7 Ability: Deathrattle - Summon three 1/1 Murlocs

Savannah Highmane

Tier: 5

5 Attack: 6

6 Health: 5

5 Ability: Deathrattle - Summon two 2/2 Hyenas

Mama Bear

Tier: 6

6 Attack: 4

4 Health: 4

4 Ability: Whenever you summon a Beast, give it +4/+4

Maexxna

Tier: 6

6 Attack: 2

2 Health: 8

8 Ability: Poisonous

Gentle Megasaur

Tier: 6

6 Attack: 5

5 Health: 4

4 Ability: Battlecry - Adapt your Murlocs

Ghastcoiler

Tier: 6

6 Attack: 7

7 Health: 7

7 Ability: Deathrattle - Summon 2 random Deathrattle minions

Demons

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Voidwalker

Tier: 1

1 Attack: 1

1 Health: 3

3 Ability: Taunt

Vulgar Homunculus

Tier: 1

1 Attack: 2

2 Health: 4

4 Ability: Taunt. Battlecry: Deal 2 damage to your hero

Nathrezim Overseer

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 2

2 Health: 4

4 Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Demon +2/+2

Imp Gang Boss

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 2

2 Health: 4

4 Ability: Whenever this minion takes damage, summon a 1/1 Imp

Siegebreaker

Tier: 4

4 Attack: 5

5 Health: 8

8 Ability: Taunt. Your other Demons have +1 Attack

Annihilian Battlemaster

Tier: 5

5 Attack: 3

3 Health: 1

1 Ability: Battlecry - Gain +1 Health for each damage your hero has taken

Mal’Ganis

Tier: 5

5 Attack: 9

9 Health: 7

7 Ability: Your other Demons have +2/+2. Your hero is immune

Voidlord

Tier: 6

6 Attack: 3

3 Health: 9

9 Ability: Taunt. Deathrattle - Summon three 1/3 Demons with Taunt

Mechs

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Mecharoo

Tier: 1

1 Attack: 1

1 Health: 1

1 Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a 1/1 Jo-E Bot

Micro Machine

Tier: 1

1 Attack: 1

1 Health: 2

2 Ability: At the start of each turn, gain + Attack

Annoy-o-Tron

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 1

1 Health: 2

2 Ability: Taunt. Divine Shield

Harvest Golem

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 2

2 Health: 3

3 Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a 2/1 Damaged Golem

Kaboom Bot

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 2

2 Health: 2

2 Ability: Deathrattle - Deal 4 damage to a random enemy minion

Pogo-Hopper

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 1

1 Health: 1

1 Ability: Battlecry - Gain +2/+2 for each other Pogo-Hopper you played this game

Shielded Minibot

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 2

2 Health: 2

2 Ability: Divine Shield

Zoobot

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 3

3 Health: 3

3 Ability: Battlecry - Give a random friendly Beast, Dragon, and Murloc +1/+1

Metaltooth Leaper

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 3

3 Health: 3

3 Ability: Battlecry - Give your other Mechs +2 Attack

Cobalt Guardian

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 6

6 Health: 3

3 Ability: Whenever you summon a Mech, gain Divine Shield

Piloted Shredder

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 4

4 Health: 3

3 Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a random 2-Cost minion

Psycho-o-Tron

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 3

3 Health: 4

4 Ability: Taunt. Divine Shield

Replicating Menace

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 3

3 Health: 1

1 Ability: Magnetic. Deathrattle - Summon three 1/1 Microbots

Screwjank Clunker

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 2

2 Health: 5

5 Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Mech +2/+2

Annoy-o-Module

Tier: 4

4 Attack: 2

2 Health: 4

4 Ability: Magnetic. Divine Shield. Taunt

Iron Sensei

Tier: 4

4 Attack: 2

2 Health: 2

2 Ability: At the end of your turn, give another friendly Mech +2/+2

Junkbot

Tier: 4

4 Attack: 1

1 Health: 5

5 Ability: Whenever a friendly Mech dies, gain +2/+2

Piloted Sky Golem

Tier: 4

4 Attack: 6

6 Health: 4

4 Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a random 4-Cost minion

Security Rover

Tier: 4

4 Attack: 2

2 Health: 6

6 Ability: Whenever this minion takes damage, summon a 2/3 Mech with Taunt

Mechano-Egg

Tier: 5

5 Attack: 0

0 Health: 5

5 Ability: Deathrattle - Summon an 8/8 Robosaur

Foe Reaper 4000

Tier: 6

6 Attack: 6

6 Health: 9

9 Ability: Also damages the minions next to whomever it attacks

Sneed’s Old Shredder

Tier: 6

6 Attack: 5

5 Health: 7

7 Ability: Summon a random Legendary minion

Murlocs

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Murloc Tidecaller

Tier: 1

1 Attack: 1

1 Health: 2

2 Ability: Whenever you summon a Murloc, gain +1 Attack

Murloc Tidehunter

Tier: 1

1 Attack: 2

2 Health: 1

1 Ability: Battlecry - Summon a 1/1 Murloc Scout

Rockpool Hunter

Tier: 1

1 Attack: 1

1 Health: 3

3 Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Murloc +1/+1

Murloc Warleader

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 3

3 Health: 3

3 Ability: Your other Murlocs have +2 Attack

Old Murk-Eye

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 2

2 Health: 4

4 Ability: Charge. Has +1 Attack for each other Murloc on the battlefield

Coldlight Seer

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 2

2 Health: 3

3 Ability: Battlecry - Give your other Murlocs +2 Health

Toxfin

Tier: 4

4 Attack: 1

1 Health: 2

2 Ability: Battlecry: Give a friendly Murloc poisonous

Primalfin Lookout

Tier: 5

5 Attack: 3

3 Health: 2

2 Ability: Battlecry - If you control another Murloc, discover a Murloc

None

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Righteous Protector

Tier: 1

1 Attack: 1

1 Health: 1

1 Ability: Taunt. Divine Shield

Selfless Hero

Tier: 1

1 Attack: 2

2 Health: 1

1 Ability: Deathrattle - Give a random friendly minion Divine Shield

Wrath Weaver

Tier: 1

1 Attack: 1

1 Health: 1

1 Ability: After you play a Demon, deal 1 damage to your hero and gain +2/+2

Nightmare Amalgam

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 3

3 Health: 4

4 Ability: This is an Elemental, Mech, Demon, Murloc, Dragon, Beast, Pirate and Totem

Spawn of N’Zoth

Tier: 2

2 Attack: 2

2 Health: 2

2 Ability: Deathrattle - Give your minions +1/+1

Crowd Favourite

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 4

4 Health: 4

4 Ability: Whenever you play a card with Battlecry, gain +1/+1

Crystalweaver

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 5

5 Health: 4

4 Ability: Battlecry - Give your Demons +1/+1

Houndmaster

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 4

4 Health: 3

3 Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Beast +2/+2 and Taunt

Khadgar

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 2

2 Health: 2

2 Ability: Your cards that summon minions summon twice as many

Pack Leader

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 3

3 Health: 3

3 Ability: Whenever you summon a Beast, give it +3 Attack

Phalanx Commander

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 4

4 Health: 5

5 Ability: Your Taunt minions have +2 Attack

Shifter Zerus

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 1

1 Health: 1

1 Ability: Each turn this is in your hand, transform it into a random minion

Soul Juggler

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 3

3 Health: 3

3 Ability: Whenever a friendly Demon dies, deal 3 damage to a random enemy minion

Tortollan Shellraiser

Tier: 3

3 Attack: 2

2 Health: 6

6 Ability: Taunt. Deathrattle - Give a random friendly minion +1/+1

Bolvar Fireblood

Tier: 4

4 Attack: 1

1 Health: 7

7 Ability: Divine Shield. After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield, gain +2 Attack

Defender of Argus

Tier: 4

4 Attack: 2

2 Health: 3

3 Ability: Battlecry - Give adjacent minions +1/+1 and Taunt

Festeroot Hulk

Tier: 4

4 Attack: 2

2 Health: 7

7 Ability: After a friendly minion attacks, gain +1 Attack

Menagerie Magician

Tier: 4

4 Attack: 4

4 Health: 4

4 Ability: Battlecry: Give a random friendly Beast, Dragon, and Murloc +2/+2

Virmen Sensei

Tier: 4

4 Attack: 4

4 Health: 5

5 Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Beast +2/+2

Baron Rivendare

Tier: 5

5 Attack: 1

1 Health: 7

7 Ability: Your minions trigger their Deathrattles twice

Brann Bronzebeard

Tier: 5

5 Attack: 2

2 Health: 4

4 Ability: Your Battlecries trigger twice

Lightfang Enforcer

Tier: 5

5 Attack: 2

2 Health: 2

2 Ability: At the end of your turn, give a random friendly Murloc, Demon, and Beast +2/+2

Strongshell Scavenger

Tier: 5

5 Attack: 2

2 Health: 3

3 Ability: Battlecry - Give your Taunt minions +2/+2

The Boogeymonster

Tier: 5

5 Attack: 6

6 Health: 7

7 Ability: Whenever this attacks and kill a minion, gain +2/+2

Kangor’s Apprentice

Tier: 6

6 Attack: 3

3 Health: 6

6 Ability: Deathrattle - Summon the first 2 friendly Mechs that died this combat

Zapp Slywick