Here are all the Hearthstone Battlegrounds card with which you can wage war

Plus their tavern tiers and special abilities.

hearthstone battlegrounds cards
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)
Need a list of all the Hearthstone Battlegrounds cards? Battlegrounds is Hearthstone's take on the popular autobattler genre, where matches are won through careful planning and selecting the right cards for each situation. In case you don't know how to play Hearthstone Battlegrounds, you start by recruiting minions in the tavern during the recruiting phase, who act as your cards in battle. 

Each Hearthstone Battlegrounds minion has its own tavern tier, from 1 to 6. A minion's tier is represented by the number of golden stars in the top left corner of the card and they all work to protect your choice of a variety of Hearthstone Battlegrounds heroes. When your hero is down, you lose.

When you begin a match your tavern is at tier 1, but as you play you can upgrade the tavern to give you access to more powerful cards. Minions only spawn of a level equal or lower than your current tier, so keep in mind which minions can be spawned in what tier. Some minions will be shared in Battlegrounds, and as you progress through the tiers, the number of copies of each minion decreases. Here's a table listing the tavern total:

  • Tier 1: 18 copies
  • Tier 2: 15 copies
  • Tier 3: 13 copies
  • Tier 4: 11 copies
  • Tier 5: 9 copies
  • Tier 6: 6 copies

All Hearthstone Battlegrounds cards

In this guide, we’ve gathered all the current Hearthstone Battlegrounds cards below and divided them by their minion type. You can also see their attack, health, and tavern tier information for each.

Beasts

Alleycat

  • Tier: 1
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 1
  • Ability: Battlecry - Summon a 1/1 Cat

Dire Wolf Alpha

  • Tier: 1
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: Adjacent minions have +1 Attack

Kindly Grandmother

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 1
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a 3/2 Big Bad Wolf

Mounted Raptor

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 3
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a random 1-Cost minion

Rat Pack

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: Deathrattle: Summon a number of 1/1 rats equal to this minion’s Attack

Scavenging Hyena

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: Whenever a friendly Beast dies, gain +2/+2

Infested Wolf

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 3
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Summon two 1/1 Spiders

Cave Hydra

  • Tier: 4
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Also damages the minions next to whomever this attacks

The Beast

  • Tier: 4
  • Attack: 9
  • Health: 7
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a 3/3 Finkle Einhorn for your opponent

Goldrinn, the Great Wolf

  • Tier: 5
  • Attack: 4
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Give your Beasts +4/+4

Ironhide Direhorn

  • Tier: 5
  • Attack: 7
  • Health: 7
  • Ability: Overkill - Summon a 5/5 Ironhide Runt

Sated Threshadon

  • Tier: 5
  • Attack: 5
  • Health: 7
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Summon three 1/1 Murlocs

Savannah Highmane

  • Tier: 5
  • Attack: 6
  • Health: 5
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Summon two 2/2 Hyenas

Mama Bear

  • Tier: 6
  • Attack: 4
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Whenever you summon a Beast, give it +4/+4

Maexxna

  • Tier: 6
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 8
  • Ability: Poisonous

Gentle Megasaur

  • Tier: 6
  • Attack: 5
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Battlecry - Adapt your Murlocs

Ghastcoiler

  • Tier: 6
  • Attack: 7
  • Health: 7
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Summon 2 random Deathrattle minions

Demons

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Voidwalker

  • Tier: 1
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Taunt

Vulgar Homunculus

  • Tier: 1
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Taunt. Battlecry: Deal 2 damage to your hero

Nathrezim Overseer

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Demon +2/+2

Imp Gang Boss

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Whenever this minion takes damage, summon a 1/1 Imp

Siegebreaker

  • Tier: 4
  • Attack: 5
  • Health: 8
  • Ability: Taunt. Your other Demons have +1 Attack

Annihilian Battlemaster

  • Tier: 5
  • Attack: 3
  • Health: 1
  • Ability: Battlecry - Gain +1 Health for each damage your hero has taken

Mal’Ganis

  • Tier: 5
  • Attack: 9
  • Health: 7
  • Ability: Your other Demons have +2/+2. Your hero is immune

Voidlord

  • Tier: 6
  • Attack: 3
  • Health: 9
  • Ability: Taunt. Deathrattle - Summon three 1/3 Demons with Taunt

Mechs

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Mecharoo

  • Tier: 1
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 1
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a 1/1 Jo-E Bot

Micro Machine

  • Tier: 1
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: At the start of each turn, gain + Attack

Annoy-o-Tron

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: Taunt. Divine Shield

Harvest Golem

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a 2/1 Damaged Golem

Kaboom Bot

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Deal 4 damage to a random enemy minion

Pogo-Hopper

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 1
  • Ability: Battlecry - Gain +2/+2 for each other Pogo-Hopper you played this game

Shielded Minibot

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: Divine Shield

Zoobot

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 3
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Battlecry - Give a random friendly Beast, Dragon, and Murloc +1/+1

Metaltooth Leaper

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 3
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Battlecry - Give your other Mechs +2 Attack

Cobalt Guardian

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 6
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Whenever you summon a Mech, gain Divine Shield

Piloted Shredder

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 4
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a random 2-Cost minion

Psycho-o-Tron

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 3
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Taunt. Divine Shield

Replicating Menace

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 3
  • Health: 1
  • Ability: Magnetic. Deathrattle - Summon three 1/1 Microbots

Screwjank Clunker

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 5
  • Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Mech +2/+2

Annoy-o-Module

  • Tier: 4
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Magnetic. Divine Shield. Taunt

Iron Sensei

  • Tier: 4
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: At the end of your turn, give another friendly Mech +2/+2

Junkbot

  • Tier: 4
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 5
  • Ability: Whenever a friendly Mech dies, gain +2/+2

Piloted Sky Golem

  • Tier: 4
  • Attack: 6
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a random 4-Cost minion

Security Rover

  • Tier: 4
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 6
  • Ability: Whenever this minion takes damage, summon a 2/3 Mech with Taunt

Mechano-Egg

  • Tier: 5
  • Attack: 0
  • Health: 5
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Summon an 8/8 Robosaur

Foe Reaper 4000

  • Tier: 6
  • Attack: 6
  • Health: 9
  • Ability: Also damages the minions next to whomever it attacks

Sneed’s Old Shredder

  • Tier: 6
  • Attack: 5
  • Health: 7
  • Ability: Summon a random Legendary minion

Murlocs

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Murloc Tidecaller

  • Tier: 1
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: Whenever you summon a Murloc, gain +1 Attack

Murloc Tidehunter

  • Tier: 1
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 1
  • Ability: Battlecry - Summon a 1/1 Murloc Scout

Rockpool Hunter

  • Tier: 1
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Murloc +1/+1

Murloc Warleader

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 3
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Your other Murlocs have +2 Attack

Old Murk-Eye

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Charge. Has +1 Attack for each other Murloc on the battlefield

Coldlight Seer

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Battlecry - Give your other Murlocs +2 Health

Toxfin

  • Tier: 4
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: Battlecry: Give a friendly Murloc poisonous

Primalfin Lookout

  • Tier: 5
  • Attack: 3
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: Battlecry - If you control another Murloc, discover a Murloc

None

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Righteous Protector

  • Tier: 1
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 1
  • Ability: Taunt. Divine Shield

Selfless Hero

  • Tier: 1
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 1
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Give a random friendly minion Divine Shield

Wrath Weaver

  • Tier: 1
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 1
  • Ability: After you play a Demon, deal 1 damage to your hero and gain +2/+2

Nightmare Amalgam

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 3
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: This is an Elemental, Mech, Demon, Murloc, Dragon, Beast, Pirate and Totem

Spawn of N’Zoth

  • Tier: 2
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Give your minions +1/+1

Crowd Favourite

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 4
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Whenever you play a card with Battlecry, gain +1/+1

Crystalweaver

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 5
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Battlecry - Give your Demons +1/+1

Houndmaster

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 4
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Beast +2/+2 and Taunt

Khadgar

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: Your cards that summon minions summon twice as many

Pack Leader

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 3
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Whenever you summon a Beast, give it +3 Attack

Phalanx Commander

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 4
  • Health: 5
  • Ability: Your Taunt minions have +2 Attack

Shifter Zerus

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 1
  • Ability: Each turn this is in your hand, transform it into a random minion

Soul Juggler

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 3
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Whenever a friendly Demon dies, deal 3 damage to a random enemy minion

Tortollan Shellraiser

  • Tier: 3
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 6
  • Ability: Taunt. Deathrattle - Give a random friendly minion +1/+1

Bolvar Fireblood

  • Tier: 4
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 7
  • Ability: Divine Shield. After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield, gain +2 Attack

Defender of Argus

  • Tier: 4
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Battlecry - Give adjacent minions +1/+1 and Taunt

Festeroot Hulk

  • Tier: 4
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 7
  • Ability: After a friendly minion attacks, gain +1 Attack

Menagerie Magician

  • Tier: 4
  • Attack: 4
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Battlecry: Give a random friendly Beast, Dragon, and Murloc +2/+2

Virmen Sensei

  • Tier: 4
  • Attack: 4
  • Health: 5
  • Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Beast +2/+2

Baron Rivendare

  • Tier: 5
  • Attack: 1
  • Health: 7
  • Ability: Your minions trigger their Deathrattles twice

Brann Bronzebeard

  • Tier: 5
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 4
  • Ability: Your Battlecries trigger twice

Lightfang Enforcer

  • Tier: 5
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 2
  • Ability: At the end of your turn, give a random friendly Murloc, Demon, and Beast +2/+2

Strongshell Scavenger

  • Tier: 5
  • Attack: 2
  • Health: 3
  • Ability: Battlecry - Give your Taunt minions +2/+2

The Boogeymonster

  • Tier: 5
  • Attack: 6
  • Health: 7
  • Ability: Whenever this attacks and kill a minion, gain +2/+2

Kangor’s Apprentice

  • Tier: 6
  • Attack: 3
  • Health: 6
  • Ability: Deathrattle - Summon the first 2 friendly Mechs that died this combat

Zapp Slywick

  • Tier: 6
  • Attack: 7
  • Health: 10
  • Ability: Windfury. This minion always attacks the enemy with the lowest Attack
