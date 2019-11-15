Head back to the original Jurassic Park in Jurassic World Evolution's next DLC

An upcoming expansion for Jurassic World Evolution will allow you to return to the original Jurassic Park and get to work repairing the attraction that started it all. Frontier Developments has announced Return to Jurassic Park, and it looks like it's going all in on recapturing the original film.

As you can see in the trailer above, Return to Jurassic Park includes several unmistakable locations from the 1993 film. However, this DLC is set in the immediate aftermath of the events portrayed in the movie, and that's a point that—from a park management standpoint at least—presents some rather serious challenges.

You'll have help setting things back in order, though. Joining Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum) are Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant, with Laura Dern and Sam Neill providing voice lines for their characters.

Two new dinosaurs will be included in the DLC: Compsognathus, the little guys who hunt in large packs and overwhelm larger prey; and Pteranodon, a flying reptile with a 7-metre wingspan. Existing dinosaurs, like the T. rex and velociraptor, will get new skins to match them with their look in the original movie, and they'll be able to wreak havoc in buildings seen in the film like the Visitor Centre and Aviary.

All players, whether they purchase the new DLC or not, will see a free content update arrive for Jurassic World Evolution that introduces new dinosaur-ranger interactions and other gameplay adjustments.

Return to Jurassic Park launches December 10. That's how it always starts. Then later there's running and then screaming.