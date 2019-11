Amidst all the Doom, Dishonored 2, and Fallout 4 eyecandy shown at Bethesda's E3 conference, there was also a short video teasing some of the changes coming to The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited.

You can watch the video below and get a look at Imperial City, the fallen capital of Tamriel, and Orsinium, Realm of the Orcs, as well as glimpses of several other locations both in the overworld and below ground.