Say goodbye to stick drift with these super-cheap Hall effect gamepad deals for Prime Day
Amazon Australia has two great Hall effect PC gaming controllers for under AU$80.
Maybe I've become rougher or clumsier over the last decade or so, but I can't remember analog stick drift being a huge worry of mine until I started chewing through DualSense controllers. I've got both a PS5 and a gaming PC, so for a while it made sense to use the DualSense for both, until I realised how fragile the bloody things are. Seriously, expect to replace one every 12 months, and at AU$119 a pop, the costs rack up.
So I've been pretty keen on PC gamepads with Hall effect sticks of late, which are basically drift-free thanks to relying on sensors and magnetic fields rather than the wear- and dust-prone potentiometers found in most mainstream modern controllers. At this point, I'm a bit puzzled as to why every manufacturer doesn't adopt this technology, given the widespread outrage stick-drift has provoked. It's probably only a matter of time before they do.
But, for now, if you want a Hall effect gamepad there's a lot to choose from, and as part of Amazon's Big Deal Days there are a couple of bargains you should probably consider.
My favourite Hall effect controller is the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, but that's a pricey piece of kit. If you're keen for something cheaper, both 8BitDo and GameSir have some great controllers that won't hit you with that sinking (or drifting) feeling halfway through a session.
I'd probably recommend the GameSir Nova Lite wireless above all else, because it ranks number two on our list of the best controllers for PC gaming. It supports Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz wireless and a USB-C wired connection, and—most importantly—Hall effect analog sticks.
It's a budget controller so it isn't perfect. Battery life is 10 hours, which is much better than the DualSense's but not so great compared to some of the other competition. And, as you're probably expecting at this price point, it doesn't feel like a sturdy jewel in the hand. But: it's currently down to AU$58.65 from its AU$69 RRP. I'd shoot from the hip and grab one as back-up for this price.
This wireless PC gamepad has drift-free Hall effect analog sticks and flexible connectivity: it'll work with the included wireless dongle, Bluetooth, and good ol' fashioned USB-C cable. In our list of the best controllers for PC we list it as the best budget device; this discount only shaves AU$10 away, but it's a great price for a hall effect gamepad.
The other nice Hall effect bargain this Prime Day is the 8BitDo Ultimate, which works with PC as well as Xbox and Android. This is a generally more premium product than the GameSir, and surprisingly—given the price—it comes with paddle switches. In other words, those extra buttons on the back of the gamepad that the Xbox Elite kinda popularised.
This is an affordable way to get drift-free Hall effect analog sticks into your home; it's far, far cheaper than our favourite hall effect gamepad, the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, and not only that, it has the P1 / P2 paddle buttons on the rear. So it's basically an affordable premium controller, and best of all, it'll work with an Xbox or Android smartphone too.
Amazon Big Deal Days is on right now. It's proving pretty good for peripherals, so have a look at our rolling list of bargains if you're in the market for anything shiny.
