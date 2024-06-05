Aerocool reckons its new power supply will last you at least 15 years and it's providing the warranty to prove it

I've been over to visit Aerocool at Computex 2024. The company has a few new cases, coolers, and fans to show off, yet I'm most interested in its new power supplies. Yes, they're still plain black boxes with cables falling out of them, but Aerocool is promising a big uplift in the warranty with its most recent models.

"Normally this is a maximum of 10 years," an Aerocool representative tells me. "This is 15-year."

The exact model with this incredibly long warranty is the Max P1 1300/1000W. It's an 80 Plus Platinum PSU with all Japanese capacitors, a large 135mm silent fluid dynamic bearing fan, and a mahoosive front grill—though this grill does have fan and grill arm at a parallel, which Noctua was keen to point out isn't great for noise.

The Max P1 is manufactured by CWT, which is the same company responsible for many of Corsair's PSUs. Aerocool is keen to point this out, of course.

The Max P1 is a platinum model, though further down the stack you have gold and bronze. These mostly correlate to the 80 Plus ratings applied to each PSU, though they also get you different warranty lengths.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The entire range runs from 15-year on the biggest through to 5-year on the cheapest. I'm told it's competitive on warranty all the way down the stack, and it certainly looks to be the case. The Smart B1, the lowest with 80 Plus Bronze certification, comes with a 7-year warranty. That's pretty darn good.



