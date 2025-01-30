Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 release day live: join us for the picosecond where the new RTX Blackwell cards are in stock

Today is the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 launch day, with both Nvidia's first RTX Blackwell graphics cards going on sale today at 6am PT (2pm UK). But be warned, the likelihood of actually getting hold of one today is pretty damned slim. Most of the noises from manufacturers and retailers has been about the slight stock levels that they're going to have come launch day.

MSI has stated that it has received a limited supply of chips from Nvidia itself (despite having listings for huge numbers of different cards) and one of the biggest UK retailers, Overclockers, has noted that it only has a "single digit" number of RTX 5090 cards for launch.

If the volume of available cards last more than ten minutes past go time I will be very surprised. Very surprised.

I guess that's why there are people already camped outside of Micro Centers around the US, and you can bet folk are already lining up outside of their local Best Buy stores, too. I just wonder how many of those people are the ones who have already listed RTX 5090 cards for exorbitant prices on Ebay. Those damned scalpers are going to be out in force for the RTX 50-series launch, you can be sure.

US RTX 5090 retailers:

UK RTX 5090 retailers:

US RTX 5080 retailers:

UK RTX 5080 retailers:

Founders Edition

We're sure many of you will be looking to get your hands on a Founders Edition (FE) card, ie, Nvidia's reference design card, not least because this design is gorgeous.

The FE is sure to be one of the best value cards, coming in at MSRP. It's also an impressive design, as we noted in our review. It keeps the RTX 5090's colossal GPU relatively chilly, which is especially good considering it's so compact compared to previous high-end cards.

No doubt it will also be the card most in demand come launch day.

In the US, you can pick up an RTX 5090 FE from Best Buy for $2,000 .

. In the UK, you can pick one up straight from Nvidia starting from £1,939.

Scan has sold FE cards in the UK previously, but this time around the retailer explains: "Scan work as a fulfilment partner for NVIDIA on the FE cards. These must be bought using the links on the NVIDIA website when stock is available."

Gigabyte

Gigabyte's one of the biggest names in the AIB GPU space and for good reason: Many of its cards tend to offer a mainstream blend of price to performance. The company's got a fair few RTX 5090 models listed, now, from air-cooled TUF Gaming ones to presumably more expensive water-cooled 'Waterforce' ones.

Asus

Asus has a number of popular GPU lineups making a return for the RTX 50-series. In particular, many of you will be happy to see the usually reasonably-priced, mechanico-understated TUF Gaming lineup rearing its head for the RTX 5090. And that's both OC and non-OC versions. Plus there are some liquid-cooled options popping up here and there, now, too, designated by the 'LC' nomenclature.

Asus GeForce RTX 5090 ROG Astral LC OC US: -

UK: Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA

MSI

MSI usually has a ton of card designs, and many RTX 5090 designs are already showing up on retailer sites. Of course there are fan favourites such as the Gaming Trio OC, but there are other options such as my personal favourite, the Suprim (non-liquid). Plenty to choose from. (Note that if you buy directly from MSI, according to a Discord update, shipping will only begin on February 6.)

The rest...

It's not all about MSI, Gigabyte, and Asus, even if these are the most recognisable names. Zotac, PNY, and others have released plenty of fantastic graphics cards over the years, so it's worth keeping an eye out for their takes on the RTX 5090. Unfortunately, there aren't many cards from these manufacturers listed in the US right now, but there are more listed in other locations such as the UK.

Founders edition

Founders Edition (FE) cards are Nvidia's own reference design ones, and the 50-series ones look stunning. So, we have no doubt that many of you will be looking to get your hands on an RTX 5080 FE.

Not only does it look stunning but it's also bound to be great value, as it'll be coming in at MSRP where most AIB cards will retail for above this. The design keeps things more than cool enough for gaming, too, as our Dave discovered in his testing which saw average temps keep under 70 °C.

The FE card will, for all these reasons, almost certainly be the most in-demand RTX 5080 upon launch, so fingers on buzzers.

In the US, you can pick up an RTX 5080 FE from Best Buy for $1,000 .

. In the UK, you can pick one up straight from Nvidia starting from £979.

Scan has sold FE cards in the UK previously, but this time around the retailer explains: "Scan work as a fulfilment partner for NVIDIA on the FE cards. These must be bought using the links on the NVIDIA website when stock is available."

Gigabyte

Gigabyte's one of the best-known brands and its AIB GPUs are some of the most-bought. From mainstream value offerings such as its 'Windforce' cards through to stunners like the Aero OC, it has something to offer for most gamers. Plenty of Gigabyte RTX 5080 cards are now lining the proverbial shelves now, too, although still no definite prices.

Asus

Asus' most popular GPU line-ups are back for the RTX 50-series, and for the RTX 5080 in particular. We've got the much-adored and industrial-looking TUF line-up, as well as Astral and Prime. And there are plenty of stock-overclocked versions, plus some liquid-cooled ('LC') ones, so plenty to go around.

MSI

MSI has a very expansive GPU design portfolio, and these ranges are back in force for the RTX 5080. Plenty of retailer sites are setting up virtual shelving space for MSI RTX 5080 stock, now (including for my fave, the Suprim). There are a couple of white-bodied options in there, too, for those of you with an all-white build or looking to add a strong accent to your build.