Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti launch day live: All the retail links to RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards, including MSRP and absolutely nowhere near MSRP models

I'm seeing some users on Discord suggest that Newegg Shuffle and Microcenter had the MSRP cards available, though I've not been able to confirm that personally. Worth checking out Newegg Shuffle for future drops if you missed out this time.

There are still many products noted as 'Coming Soon' on Best Buy. I wouldn't write these off as technical glitches just yet... Best Buy has, in previous years, staggered the release of some of its GPUs. Though I don't know for sure that's happening here, you might as well wait and see. (Image credit: Best Buy)

Answer: zero (I checked). I hope you got the card you were after. From my point of view, it seems if you were willing to spend a large sum, you had longer than many expected to grab yourself a card. Though the seeming lack of purchasable MSRP cards has deeply disappointed me.

I wonder how many times I mistyped 'RTX 4070 Ti' instead of 'RTX 5070 Ti' in this article? Huh, yeah, looks like most places are sold out now, or damn near.

I'm not angry, I'm just disappointed... (Image credit: Newegg)

UK seems mostly outta stock now. Nothing on Currys (was there ever?) and Scan is mostly pre-orders with huge price tags. Overclockers pretends to have a couple cards in stock, but click through and they're all gone.

The cheapest RTX 5070 Ti I can find that is reportedly still available is the MSI Ventus over at Newegg for $830. However, I'll keep checking around for anything better.

Remember when TUF gaming was the more budget-oriented brand? Or, going further back, when it was about sticking big metal plates on motherboards? Good times... 1,000 smackeroos for this one... to speak in my native tongue for a moment, jog on mate. No wonder it's still available. (Image credit: Newegg)

You maniacs, you bought it all up! (Image credit: Newegg)

Where have all the MSRP cards gone? Either you lot are supremely quick and snapped them up before I even saw a glimmer of availability, or there was a truly paltry amount of them to begin with. I suspect the latter.

Looks like still some available at Newegg for non-MSRP cards. That's over the 15 minute mark that the retailer had expected stock to last for. Are these RTX 5070 Ti cards lingering because Newegg has heaps, or are people smartly avoiding these ludicrous price tags? It's no surprise this one's sticking around... $970... psh! (Image credit: Newegg)

UK availability at Overclockers UK!

Well, those don't look very MSRP, do they? And for a brief flicker on refreshing the Scan page I saw the MSRP appear then disappear... (Image credit: Scan) (Image credit: Overclockers)

Were the MSRP cards no-shows? I still have loads of availability for high-end cards, but I've not seen a single MSRP card appear in stock. (Image credit: Newegg) (Image credit: MSI)

MSI still showing lots of availability for me, as is Newegg.

I'm just updating the links above with any live pages I can find. Stay tuned.

And Newegg's selection is live! Check them out. (Image credit: Newegg)

There are cards at MSI! Not the cheap ones, they seemingly never showed up, but the Trio and Inspire. (Image credit: MSI)

When you try to add a GPU to cart on Best Buy, just note you're actually being added to a queue (don't worry, I dropped out of this one). (Image credit: Best Buy)

Still a whole lot of 'coming soon' or 'sold out' (without any visible availability) most places. (Image credit: Best Buy)

And the RTX 5070 Ti is out! But will it be available to purchase for long? Let's see...

Just a few more minutes to go...

Quick note: B&H items (just two PNY cards are listed) are only available via a stock alert waiting list. (Image credit: B&H)

No changes to any major retailers yet with nine minutes to go... you can hear birdsong in the distance... all is well...

11 minutes to go Use this time to prepare your Best Buy account! (Image credit: Best Buy)

In case you missed it, there are a few other ways to try to get your hands on an RTX 50-series card. A chance to buy a card at full price, that is... You can try to earn your stripes in the Zotac USA Discord channel and enter one of its community... it's not a giveaway... lotteries? Nvidia is setting up a 'Verified Priority Access' system for users that had Nvidia accounts prior to January 30, 2025. Details on this one are sparse, but it sounds like an invite gets you into a priority queue for RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs. No RTX 5070 Tis, though. Newegg is bringing back the Newegg Shuffle, which isn't a fun dance trend but actually a lottery system for purchasing RTX 50-series graphics cards. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this system was first introduced back with the RTX 30-series. Things are that bad again, right? Right?!

After a full system? (Image credit: Cyberpower, B&H) The cheapest PC I've found so far with an RTX 5070 Ti inside it is this CyberPower PC Gamer Supreme over at B&H. It's going for $2,070, which is a lot cheaper than some others I've seen (cough, Corsair, cough) but it's still a lot to pay compared to this RTX 4070 Ti Super PC deal below. At least there's a chance you might actually get an RTX 5070 Ti at launch with a full build? Here's hoping. Price watch: ➖

HP Omen 25L GT15-2000t | Core i5 14400F | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,919.99 $1,589.99 at HP (save $330)

This HP Omen gaming PC is configurable to your liking, but the configuration listed above is the best bang for your buck right now. That's because you're getting a respectable entry-mid-range CPU and 32 GB of RAM to power that RTX 4070 Ti. And that card is fantastic for 1440p gaming and even some 4K gaming. Just ensure you select the right configuration before you buy, and I'd probably slap another 1 TB SSD in there, too—there's space for a second one, so doing so should be easy.

Oh, ignore those prices at Overclockers. They're placeholders... ...I hope.

These widgets at Overclockers UK tell you how many people have also viewed this product today, and they officially give me The Fear. (Image credit: Overclockers UK)

Oh, wait. The Vanguard Launch Edition comes with a random chance figurine in the box. I retract my statement, that's totally worth RTX 5080 money... I'm being sarcastic but I do want a figurine... I'll give you a fiver for one, MSI? (Image credit: MSI)

I mean, really guys? (Image credit: Best Buy)

Best place to check first: US From my browsing, Best Buy has the most extensive range of RTX 5070 Ti cards listed ahead of launch. That said, Newegg is sure to have an increased number of models once the launch goes live. Best place to check first: UK Overclockers UK and Currys both have an extensive lineup of RTX 5070 Ti cards on display ahead of the launch.

We're hearing that there might be slightly more stock of this card at retailers than previous 50-series launches for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. Though that's potentially not very many cards altogether, as that's a fairly low bar to beat. What are the odds it sells out in 10 minutes, five minutes? I've heard a suggestion that one major US retailer is expecting 15 minutes of availability, due to larger stockpiles, but I'll believe it when I see it.

Check out the video below for an idea of the leap in performance in games that offer support for Nvidia's new Multi Frame Generation feature, which is only supported on the RTX 50-series. Of course, without Multi Frame Generation, you're looking at a less pronounced lead over the RTX 4070 Ti Super. It's around 20% faster in most of our game tests, sometimes a little lower.

As mentioned above, there's no Founders Edition for this graphics card. That means that we're beholden to third-party manufacturers making and selling a graphics card at MSRP, rather than sticking a premium cooler on it and charging more. As you can see from the links in the article above, we're not expecting many MSRP cards. That's often the case with a graphics card launch, as AIBs look to make the most of their GPU allocation from Nvidia. Though the RTX 5070 Ti does appear to be suffering from a massive price inflation on third-party cards, more so than most I can remember, which puts even more pressure on us gamers to snap up the few MSRP models there are.

(Image credit: Future) Here's our Dave's final thoughts from his MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X review: "At its Nvidia MSRP it's already a lot of money, but the default performance, the Multi Frame Gen feature, and the overclocking headroom all make it a decent value GPU. But if manufacturers and retailers are going to turn scalper and charge a ludicrous price premium on top then the RTX 5070 Ti is sure to have a rocky start to life."