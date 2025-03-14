'The future of hardware at Valve is bright': Valve celebrates the success of Steam Deck and Steam OS

News
By published

Hours spent playing on Steam Deck rose by 64% in 2024.

Valve Steam Deck OLED handheld PC
(Image credit: Future)

Valve has released a massive Year in Review highlighting all of its achievements in 2024. It's a big document, and it's not all gripping reading, but one thing that stands out is its details on Valve's hardware interests, particularly where Steam Deck is concerned. According to Valve, Steam Deck players spent 330 million hours playing in 2024, which was a 64% increase over 2023. I'd wager about 200 million of those hours were spent playing Balatro, but that's just a guess.

That's a pretty big jump for a pricey handheld that's still considered fairly niche, though the influence of its playerbase is starting to show. Square Enix made the effort to highlight Steam Deck compatibility for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth earlier this year, and just yesterday, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows will be Verified on the Deck, after initially ruling it out. In other words, major publishers are now thinking about the burgeoning PC handheld market.

There's not much else on Valve's hardware interests that we don't already know: the company celebrates the imminent release of SteamOS on the Lenovo Go S, which is a kind of poster child for an inevitable wave of "Powered by SteamOS" handhelds from third-parties. More exciting, is the prospect of installing SteamOS on existing handhelds like the ROG Ally X, or the latest MSI Claw.

"The future of hardware at Valve is bright," the post reads. "Steam Deck, SteamOS and SteamVR are delivering tons of value to players and devs, built on top of a decade of investments into UI, linux compatibility, input support, custom silicon, motion tracking, displays, battery efficiency, and more. Every developer making PC games benefits from these investments, and players can now enjoy their PC games in so many new contexts. Hardware teams at Valve are delighted to see Steam in the living room, the airport, the backyard, and wherever else customers want to bring their library of PC games."

It's hard to be pessimistic about Valve's position right now. While Steam Deck 2 is still a way away, and living room "Steam Machines" aren't "a priority" right now, soon there won't be anything stopping you from installing SteamOS on a more powerful handheld from another manufacturer, and nor will anything stop you from making your own SteamOS living room PC that would function like a console. And no matter what happens, Valve is still making sweet bank from its market-dominating storefront.

TOPICS
Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Steam Deck with menu screen
New figures show Valve's Steam Deck is still by far the biggest selling handheld gaming PC but the form factor isn't really taking off
Steam Deck with menu screen
The Steam Deck 2 doesn't need to happen because Valve will win either way (though I hope it does)
Valve Steam Deck with GeForce Now app overlaid on screen.
After a year in its company, I've done a complete 180 on my Steam Deck
Steam Deck&#039;s loading throbber
SteamOS beta could be available to download to your handheld gaming PC of choice as soon as April
The Lenovo Legion Go on a red background and playing Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.
Lenovo is showing off 'the future of handheld gaming' next month and Valve being involved could signal it uses SteamOS
The Lenovo legion Go S showing the Steam OS main menu.
I got hands on with the Lenovo Legion Go S handheld PC with Valve's SteamOS—and it seems like a bit of a winner to me
Latest in Handheld Gaming PCs
Valve Steam Deck OLED handheld PC
'The future of hardware at Valve is bright': Valve celebrates the success of Steam Deck and Steam OS
Still from a CNET video highlighting the Samsung concept device from MWC 2025
Samsung's handheld prototype delivers folding phone screens to Switch-like gaming hardware, and I am absolutely here for it
Xbox handheld
Microsoft is reportedly prepping a handheld Xbox for later this year with new consoles coming in 2027
OneXPlayer 2 pro on a table
I never thought a handheld PC bloated with Windows could replace my Steam Deck, but after gaming on an old OneXPlayer 2 Pro I can see now I judged it too harshly
A Razer Handheld Dock Chroma with a Steam Deck OLED
Razer Handheld Dock Chroma review
The Logitech G305 Lightspeed gaming mouse floats in a teal, deal header image void. This is the black colourway with silver-y grey accents. A stylised &#039;G&#039; is painted on to the lower portion of the palm rest.
Clicking fingers at the ready—you can snap up the best budget gaming mouse for $30
Latest in News
Valve Steam Deck OLED handheld PC
'The future of hardware at Valve is bright': Valve celebrates the success of Steam Deck and Steam OS
Key art of the videogame Lunacid, showing a pale, long haired knight in purple armor contemplating a purple, flaming sword surrounded by the different phases of the moon.
One of my favorite indie RPGs is getting a follow-up made with FromSoftware's 25-year-old Super Mario Maker for first person dungeon crawlers
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 image - Henry riding a pink and blue striped horse while holding a fish
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now has Steam Workshop support, and of course one of the first mods lets you adjust the 'jiggle physics'
Still image of Bastion holding a bird, taken from Microsoft&#039;s Copilot for Gaming reveal trailer
Microsoft unveils Copilot for Gaming, an AI-powered 'ultimate gaming sidekick' that will let you talk to your console so you don't have to talk to your friends
Erenshor - A player and two simulated MMO party members stand on a plateau in front of a yellow landscape
This RuneScape-looking 'simulated MMORPG' has all the nostalgia without the drama because all the other 'players' are NPCs
Pirate Bay co-founder Carl Lundstrom
Pirate Bay co-founder and far-right politician found dead after plane crash
More about handheld gaming pcs
Still from a CNET video highlighting the Samsung concept device from MWC 2025

Samsung's handheld prototype delivers folding phone screens to Switch-like gaming hardware, and I am absolutely here for it
Xbox handheld

Microsoft is reportedly prepping a handheld Xbox for later this year with new consoles coming in 2027
Gallica and the protagonist from Metaphor: ReFantazio.

The best deals in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale
See more latest
Most Popular
Key art of the videogame Lunacid, showing a pale, long haired knight in purple armor contemplating a purple, flaming sword surrounded by the different phases of the moon.
One of my favorite indie RPGs is getting a follow-up made with FromSoftware's 25-year-old Super Mario Maker for first person dungeon crawlers
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 image - Henry riding a pink and blue striped horse while holding a fish
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now has Steam Workshop support, and of course one of the first mods lets you adjust the 'jiggle physics'
Still image of Bastion holding a bird, taken from Microsoft&#039;s Copilot for Gaming reveal trailer
Microsoft unveils Copilot for Gaming, an AI-powered 'ultimate gaming sidekick' that will let you talk to your console so you don't have to talk to your friends
rainbow six siege sledge
After holding out for 10 years, Rainbow Six Siege is finally going free-to-play (kind of)
Erenshor - A player and two simulated MMO party members stand on a plateau in front of a yellow landscape
This RuneScape-looking 'simulated MMORPG' has all the nostalgia without the drama because all the other 'players' are NPCs
Sunset in the desert in Hello Sunshine
Hello Sunshine is a desert survival sandbox where you live in the literal shadow of the colossus
Pirate Bay co-founder Carl Lundstrom
Pirate Bay co-founder and far-right politician found dead after plane crash
Roblox CEO David Baszucki.
'Don't let your kids be on Roblox', Roblox CEO tells parents, before comparing himself to Walt Disney and declaring the platform 'the future of communication'
A cold-looking gameplay shot of Fate: Reawakened
Fate: Reawakened gives the nostalgic 20-year-old action RPG series a new lease on life
Titus in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 reveal promo image
Praise be to the Omnissiah! Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is officially in development