This RTX 4080 Super is cheap enough at $950 to make it exceedingly tempting

PNY RTX 4080 Super | 16 GB GDDR6 | 10,240 CUDA Cores | 2,565 MHz boost | $979.99 $949.99 at Newegg (save $30 with code VGAEXCAB364)

While Nvidia's replacement for the RTX 4080 is only a little bit faster, the MSRP of the RTX 4080 Super is a fair bit lower at $999. We've found just one card at that sorta price today, however. That's this PNY, which should be a pretty cool and quiet card. RTX 4080 price check: Best Buy $964.99 | Walmart $979.99

If you've been tempted by the RTX 4080 Super but don't like paying over MSRP for things, you've been screwed for months. This card rarely ever drops to below its $999 MSRP—with one major exception. This PNY Verto RTX 4080 Super is a saving grace, quite literally, with $30 off over at Newegg.

At $950, this is quite simply the cheapest RTX 4080 Super we've seen to-date. Back in March, we were happy to find one at MSRP. Since then, this exact PNY model has been discounted to around $980, though not by our reckoning as cheap as it is today in Newegg's suitably-named Video Card Sale.

The 4080 Super is a funny ol' card. It's sort of a tacit admission that Nvidia messed up with the price of the original RTX 4080—the Super isn't actually much better than its standard sibling, but it is considerably cheaper. That, along with a percentile or two benefit in 1440p and 4K tests, puts it the clear favorite of the two.

Each 4080 Super comes with 10,240 CUDA cores across 80 SMs. That makes for 80 RT cores, one for each SM, and 320 Tensor cores. The good news for gamers is that this card doesn't skimp on memory: it comes with 16 GB of GDDR6X, which is the faster memory standard of the day, found otherwise on the RTX 4090.

The RTX 4090 is the elephant in the room. While extremely expensive, you get a lot of GPU for the money. The best deal I can find on a 4090 today is this PNY model over at Amazon for $1,729.

That's closing in on double the cash, however, and it's not quite double the graphics card the RTX 4080 Super in most ways. Still, there's a convincing argument to be made for Nvidia's finest card, rather than it's more maligned second-tier product.

Though the 4080 Super at this price does help make a more convincing case for Nvidia's second-run GPU. This exact PNY model, too, is a triple-fan model and a mild-mannered factory overclock up to a boost clock of 2,565 MHz.

Other alternatives include the red team's RX 7900 XTX at $930, which comes with tons of memory, and the RTX 4070 Ti Super, at $800.

Sapphire RX 7900 XTX | 24 GB GDDR6 | 6144 shaders | 2,615 MHz boost | $929.99 at Newegg

Just like with the RTX 4080, it's hard to find AMD's RX 7900 XTX discounted down below its MSRP price. But good deals can be found and we'll happily take any money knocked off the price of a high-end GPU. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is stupidly fast and there are plenty of good cooling designs for this card, including this one. RX 7900 XTX price check: Amazon $979.99| Walmart $929.99 | Best Buy $919.99

Zotac RTX 4070 Ti Super | 16 GB GDDR6X | 8,448 shaders | 2,610 MHz boost | $799.99 at Newegg

Just like the RTX 4070 Super, the RTX 4070 Ti Super is a relatively new model, so discounts aren't to be found anywhere yet. Just think of it as an RTX 4070 Ti selling at its original MSRP but with more VRAM and a small, but handy, performance boost. This Zotac model is as solid as they come and you really shouldn't be paying more than this price for any other version. RTX 4070 Ti Super price check: | Walmart $799.99 | Best Buy $799.99 | Amazon $799.99

I also recommend waiting, if you can, for Prime Day, which will likely see most major retailers (not only Amazon) offer decent discounts on graphics cards. We'll collect all of the best ones in our Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals page. Check back there for more closer to the event, which kicks off on July 16.