This Frostpunk 2 RX 7700 XT from Sapphire is a promotional card that actually captures the game's vibe

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Frostpunk 2 is set to launch on July 25, 2024, and ahead of it arrives this specially designed RX 7700 XT from Sapphire.

I just caught a peek of this card ahead of release at Computex and I'm way more into it than I thought I'd be. At first, I thought it to be your fairly standard promotional card—more or less just the game's promotional materials printed on the backplate. But it's not that.

Once out of its box, it was revealed to be far more in-keeping with the game's actual setting: bleak, cold, and snowy. A two-tone design is something we don't see much of in graphics cards, yet I think it works here pretty well.

It's based on Sapphire's Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB, an all-white card available for around $430. The Frostpunk 2 version will be around $20 – $30 more than that.

The RX 7700 XT is not a bad choice of GPU today, either. At launch, we had thought it too closely priced to the RX 7800 XT to really consider, though prices have since dropped significantly. That said, this Sapphire model isn't the cheapest to begin with, and there's the added cost of the Frostpunk 2 edition on top of that.

This promotional card comes with the deluxe version of Frostpunk 2 included, however. That means for a fan hoping to upgrade their GPU ready for the game, it actually should work out in your favour to but this special edition. It also comes with choice of two games as a part of AMD's ongoing promotion.

Available worldwide just ahead of the game's launch in July, Sapphire's Philip Wynn Jones tells me it will only be a limited run.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's limited edition, which means that it's not tens of thousand, but thousands," Wynn Jones says.