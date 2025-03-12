Some Sapphire RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards have hard-to-spot foam inside that must be removed or it 'may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure'

News
By published

No logo on the foam.

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT on a red and orange background
(Image credit: Sapphire)

If you've been lucky enough to get your hands on a new AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT or non-XT, you might want to give it a quick check to make sure there's no foam tucked between the shroud and heatsink fins. At least, you should do so if you have a Sapphire Pure Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC, Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming, or Pure Radeon RX 9070 Gaming OC.

Sapphire Japan has posted on X linking out to an Ask Corporation support information post about the issue (Ask Corp is a hardware distributor). Sapphire says: "We apologize for the inconvenience, but we would like to inform you about the cushioning material for the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT."

The information post (machine translated) explains: "We would like to inform you that the protective cushioning material (sponge) that is attached to the product at the time of shipment must be removed before using the product.

"Using the product without removing the cushioning material may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure, so please be sure to remove the cushioning material before installing it in your PC."

Of course, having to remove some cushioning is no biggie, and this cushioning presumably has a purpose—to help prevent any of the thin metal from warping or getting damaged during transit, for instance—but the problem is that some might miss it. It's packed under the shroud, and judging by the Ask Corp picture, it's a plain gray colour… just like the heatsink and shroud surrounding it.

One would hope and assume the cushioning isn't a material that will go up in flames when the fins reach a certain temperature—presumably Sapphire and Ask Corporation would be making more noise about it if so—but decreasing cooling capacity or even "product failure" isn't nothing, either.

On the plus side, if you've been noticing high temps on your Pure or Pulse RX 9070/XT cards, maybe all you need to do is pull out the foam to improve its cooling. Silver linings, eh?

Ask Corporation explains how to remove the foam as follows: "There is protective cushioning material sandwiched in the heat sink part on the back of the product, so please remove it from the red frame part in the image or by pushing it in the direction of the arrow. Please be careful not to try to cut it with a cutter or screwdriver, as this may damage the product.

"If you are unable to remove it, peel off the sticker on top and remove it through the gap made by removing the screw in yellow in the image."

An image detailing the extra packaging used on current Sapphire RX 9070-series graphics cards

(Image credit: Sapphire | Ask Corp.)

And don't worry about removing that sticker potentially voiding your warranty because when asked about this Sapphire Japan responded by saying that the warranty "won't go away."

It is worth noting that it's not the only sponge material attached to Sapphire cards, though not all need removing. "A thin sponge is also glued to the heat sink of the NITRO+ model, but this is used for cable protection, so please do not remove it as it is."

So, a bit of a spongey minefield then, but I suppose this is still a good reminder to check your graphics card—outside and in—for packaging. You never know.

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Hardware Writer

Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years (result pending a patiently awaited viva exam) while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070
With its Prime and TUF Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards, Asus is ditching thermal paste for a thermal pad that melts when hot
Yeston Sakura Atlantis RX 9070 XT graphics card on a beach with a wave gently crashing into it
GPU manufacturer Yeston's done the unthinkable by dunking its new 'Atlantis' RX 9070 XT graphics card in the ocean
An image of two MSI adapter cables for its RTX 50-series graphics cards against a dark, out-of-focus background
If you're worried about your RTX 50-series graphics card suffering another 4090-meltgate, MSI's yellow-tipped adapter cables might just give you peace of mind
Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card from different angles
Nvidia is 'investigating the reported issues with the RTX 50-series' cards after RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 owners (and some RTX 40-series folk) report black screen problems
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card on different backgrounds
Put away your pitchforks, the first report of an RTX 50-series graphics card melting a cable was actually down to an ol' RTX 4090 under load
Thermal image of hot RTX 5090 power connecgtor
Surely not again: Worrying analysis shows Nvidia's RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card may be prone to melting power connectors
Latest in Graphics Cards
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT on a red and orange background
Some Sapphire RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards have hard-to-spot foam inside that must be removed or it 'may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure'
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Gigabyte seemingly mocks Asus' recent Q-release debacle with a video swapping out an RTX 5070 Ti 100 times
Cyberpunk upscaling
New modder tool makes it easier than ever to swap AMD's FSR 4 scaling for Nvidia's DLSS or Intel's XeSS and vice versa
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card
Specs for Nvidia's new RTX 5050, 5060, and 5060 Ti GPUs leak out and that 5060 might actually be half decent. If it's priced right
Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card from different angles
Nvidia says it really has sorted RTX 50-series black screen issues this time around as yet another driver fix finds its way to release
AMD RX 7900 XT with its original packaging.
AMD clawed back 7% graphics market share from Nvidia at the end of 2024, but the outlook for the whole industry in 2025 looks iffy
Latest in News
Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapon crafting - Gemma holding hot metal
Gemma's English VA is right with us on Monster Hunter Wild's confusing menus, which makes me feel a little better for having to Google symbols all the time
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT on a red and orange background
Some Sapphire RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards have hard-to-spot foam inside that must be removed or it 'may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure'
Promotional image of the HP Envy Inspire inkjet printer
Haunted printers turning on by themselves and printing nonsense has to be one of my favorite Windows 11 bugs ever
The UHPILCL water cooled gaming laptop
This water-cooled gaming laptop packs a full-size desktop RTX 5090 and even fits in a backpack, but I sure wouldn't want it in mine
The TikTok app with Donald Trump ranting behind it.
Trump says the United States is already talking to potential TikTok buyers: 'We're dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it ... all four are good'
Corsair launches Custom Labs in Europe
Corsair's Custom Labs is now available in Europe, allowing you to make your gear as cute or ugly as you want and no-one will stop you
More about graphics cards
Cyberpunk upscaling

New modder tool makes it easier than ever to swap AMD's FSR 4 scaling for Nvidia's DLSS or Intel's XeSS and vice versa
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.

Gigabyte seemingly mocks Asus' recent Q-release debacle with a video swapping out an RTX 5070 Ti 100 times
Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapon crafting - Gemma holding hot metal

Gemma's English VA is right with us on Monster Hunter Wild's confusing menus, which makes me feel a little better for having to Google symbols all the time
See more latest
Most Popular
Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapon crafting - Gemma holding hot metal
Gemma's English VA is right with us on Monster Hunter Wild's confusing menus, which makes me feel a little better for having to Google symbols all the time
Promotional image of the HP Envy Inspire inkjet printer
Haunted printers turning on by themselves and printing nonsense has to be one of my favorite Windows 11 bugs ever
The UHPILCL water cooled gaming laptop
This water-cooled gaming laptop packs a full-size desktop RTX 5090 and even fits in a backpack, but I sure wouldn't want it in mine
Still from a CNET video highlighting the Samsung concept device from MWC 2025
Samsung's handheld prototype delivers folding phone screens to Switch-like gaming hardware, and I am absolutely here for it
Corsair launches Custom Labs in Europe
Corsair's Custom Labs is now available in Europe, allowing you to make your gear as cute or ugly as you want and no-one will stop you
The TikTok app with Donald Trump ranting behind it.
Trump says the United States is already talking to potential TikTok buyers: 'We're dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it ... all four are good'
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 12
Chatacabra from Monster Hunter Wilds
The latest Monster Hunter Wilds event quest gives piles of Armor Spheres for hunting a Chatacabra, making this a very bad week to be a frog in the Forbidden Lands
A masked man with an axe in the woods
Rebellion CEO seems kind of awed by major studios making massive videogames: 'How do you organize a game that has 2,000 people working on it?'
A young witch watering a smiling mushroom in a magic garden
Here's a roguelite dungeon crawler Steam reviewers call 'a botanical Diablo' and 'like Cult of the Lamb' except you manage a mystical garden