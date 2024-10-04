Not only is this RX 7700 XT a wicked GPU deal at $349 but it includes a free code for Space Marine 2

PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT | 3,456 stream processors | 12 GB VRAM | 2,584 MHz boost clock | Two free games included | $389.99 $349.99 at Newegg (save $40)

This triple-fan card may be a little plain to look at, but you can't argue with that price. This card absolutely trounces the RTX 4070 in performance per dollar at this low price, too. Especially considering it comes with two free games: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening.

In traditional AMD fashion, the Radeon RX 7700 was too expensive at launch but has become a much better deal since. That's reached its zenith today: not only is it down to $350 but it comes with two free games, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening.

You'll find the deal over at Newegg: a triple-fan PowerColor Fighter RX 7700 XT for $350, saving $40, and including AMD's 2-game bundle.

In our RX 7700 XT review, we called the card a "solid 1440p option" and praised it for its 12 GB of VRAM. The card cost $449 at launch, which was only $50 cheaper than its bigger sibling, the RX 7800 XT. That was absolutely a deal worth making. As such, we awarded the RX 7700 XT a score of 76%, noting its high price and weaker RT performance versus the competition.

Compared to the RTX 4070, the RX 7700 XT is a little slower. When ray tracing is enabled, the performance gap between these two cards grows. But what you have to consider today, and what works massively in AMD's favour, is the RX 7700 XT is now around $200 cheaper than the RTX 4070.

The RX 7700 XT will often outperform the RTX 4060 Ti for less money, too.

It's all about the money, then. What you have here is a good graphics card made much, much better by a hefty discount. And we haven't even spoken about the freebies.

AMD often has some sort of giveaway with its graphics cards—usually you can grab a couple of free games with any purchase. Right now, that's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening.

I haven't played Unknown 9: Awakening, but I have put a couple hours into Space Marine 2. It's a gore-fest stamped with 40K's exceptionally miserable lore. I'm really into it. It would usually set you back $60, but you can pocket that change and a discounted GPU with this one deal, which makes this a rare, and pretty spectacular, saving on a graphics card.

If you're looking for more or less performance than the RX 7700 XT, don't fret. We're keeping an eye on the web for the best cheap graphics card deals around. As we're soon approaching October Prime Day—you'll find all the early deals on our October Prime Day graphics card deals page.