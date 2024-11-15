It's not quite the end-of-generation sale price I've been holding out for but an RTX 4070 for a penny under $500 isn't too bad

Price watch: 🔽

The RTX 4070 is a popular card and can be difficult to find at a discount, but it's important to remember that this price is way cheaper than it was at launch. You're getting nearly RTX 3080 performance but with all those nice RTX 40 features. This model uses the traditional 8-pin PCIe power connector, rather than the new 12VHPWR one, which makes it far easier to install as an upgrade. RTX 4070 price check: Newegg $539.99 | Best Buy $549.99 | Amazon $534.99

If you're holding out for a last-minute Hail Mary sale from any of Nvidia's graphics card partners—I'm not sure it'll be as spectacular as one might be hoping for. These Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs are holding their value extremely well. Even as we're hearing word that some models are being sent to the graveyard to make way for newer numbers.

The RTX 40-series' time is coming to a close next year, and making way for the presumptively named RTX 50-series. You might want to hold fire on buying a new graphics card until then to see what they're all about, though we can safely say to expect higher performance.

Though if you cannot wait until then—maybe your GPU has gone up in a puff of smoke—I've just spotted a pretty good deal on an RTX 4070.

It's over at Walmart, of all places, and it's a penny under $500. We don't care for that .99 cents nonsense here, so let's just call it $500.

It's a Zotac Twin Edge, which means it's a twin-fan model. As we'd expect, it contains one AD104 GPU with 5,888 CUDA cores across 46 SMs. That makes for 46 RT cores and 184 Tensor cores for ray tracing, DLSS, and other inventive AI gubbins.

There's 12 GB of GDDR6X on the RTX 4070, which is a decent amount of speedy VRAM going into a new world of gaming in 2025. However, if you're after more, I'd recommend checking out AMD's competitively priced RX 7800 XT for $480—that's the cheapest I've found one going for, also at Walmart.

If you're on the fence about purchasing either card right now, there's no harm in waiting around for Black Friday proper to see if there's a better graphics card deal. We'll be on the lookout throughout November for the best Black Friday graphics card deals, so check that page often for the latest we've found.

And, if there aren't many stellar deals by then, maybe you just wait a month or two for the 50-series, eh?