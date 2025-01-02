Ultra-high refresh gaming monitors might be all the rage in 2025 if MSI's and ASRock's latest 500+ Hz panels are anything to go by

CES 2025 is fast approaching, and while we're sure to see some exciting new tech unveiled at the event, MSI and ASRock seem to be jumping the gun and showing us some of what they have in store already. And what they have are some blisteringly fast gaming monitors.

ASRock has announced two 520 Hz IPS gaming monitors, the PG27FFX2A and PG27FFX1B. And in addition to the MPG 272URX (a 27-inch 4K QD-OLED), MSI has announced a 500 Hz, 27-inch, 1440p OLED monitor, the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50.

The ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27FFX2A and PG27FFX1B, both 520 Hz monitors, are obviously targeted at competitive gamers. They only reach 1080p resolution but are IPS panels, and ASRock points out that this is "a market dominated by TN and VA panels".

IPS panels tend to offer better colour accuracy than TN panels and better response times than VA ones. And regarding the latter, both these new monitors offer 1 ms GtG response times, and both have FreeSync Premium support.

Both monitors are mostly the same, but the PG27FFX2A is height-adjustable and has a Wi-Fi 7 antenna built into the stand.

These monitors are sure to catch the eye of competitive gamers who are willing to sacrifice a higher resolution for a 520 Hz refresh rate. But for those who want the best of both worlds—though presumably for a steeper price—it looks like MSI's MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 might be a better bet.

(Image credit: ASRock)

The 272QR X50 is the world's first 500 Hz 1440p OLED monitor. Being OLED, it offers all the vibrancy and contrast you might want but with ultra-quick response times. And now, it seems, with an ultra-high refresh rate to boot.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apart from being ridiculously fast for a 1440p OLED, it also has a ClearMR 21000 certification, this being VESA's latest and highest motion blur rating, is G-Sync Compatible, and supports HDR 500 (none of that basic HDR 400 malarkey). There's no improvement in GtG response time compared to the OLEDs we're used to. But that's 0.03 ms, so, erm... yeah, I think we're good on that front.

Last year was kind of the year of the OLED panel, with a slew of stunning premium options hitting the market and making for some of the best gaming monitors, albeit for similarly premium prices. If this MSI monitor's anything to go by, 2025 might be the year of the OLED, too. I just hope they're not all of the premium variety and that some more affordable options start to debut, too.

With ASRock's monitors being part of the equation, too, CES and 2025 in general looks to be promising on the monitor front, especially as far as refresh rates are concerned. If 500+ Hz starts to become the norm I'll eat my shoe, but these latest additions are surely a sign that refresh rates might shimmy up across the board.

In which case, it's a good job we're soon expecting some powerful new graphics cards that might be capable of churning out frame rates to match. Roll on CES.