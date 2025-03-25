Samsung has a crack at ye olde glasses-free 3D monitor thing but its new cheaper 49-inch ultrawide OLED is far more interesting

News
By published

Lenticular lenses and eye tracking all over again.

Samsung 3D monitor
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has announced a slew of new gaming monitors and on paper, the big news is a glasses-free 3D model. However, it's a new lower-cost version of Samsung's 49-inch ultrawide OLED that could be most interesting in the real world.

The Odyssey 3D G90XF is a 27-inch 4K model with, "advanced eye-tracking technology and a proprietary lenticular lens deliver a natural-looking high-definition 3D image." The combination of eye-tracking and lenticular lenses to enable glasses-free 3D is not entirely new.

Lenovo announced something essentially identical back in 2023. Indeed, our own Jacob experienced a Samsung prototype over a year ago and came away impressed. And yet, 3D displays never seem to take off.

Admittedly, most attempts in the past, including Nvidia's 3D Vision, involved glasses which typically prove quite the impediment to adoption. So, could this glasses-free version take off?

Jacob only had five minutes with the concept display, but said, "It delivers a genuinely decent 3D image." One catch is that it requires an Nvidia RTX GPU with Samsung recommending RTX 3080 at minimum. But then this is not a cheap monitor.

Samsung G9 OLED

Samsung's new cheaper G9 OLED could be a banger. (Image credit: Samsung)

For the record, this is an LCD monitor, not OLED, and thus has claimed 1 ms response. The refresh rate is 165 Hz. Samsung hasn't released an official price. But it is listed on Samsung's South Korean pre-order page at a price that converts to around $1,575. Ouch.

With that in mind, it could be the new Odyssey G9 G91F that's more interesting. In most regards it's familiar and similar to the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC we reviewed way back in 2023. So, it's a huge 49-inch 5,120 by 1,440 OLED.

Except instead of 240 Hz refresh, it's 144 Hz and designed to allow, "more gamers to experience curved ultrawide gaming." In other words, it's cheaper. Again, Samsung hasn't listed a price. But it's on that South Korean pre-order website for a price that converts to $850. That's about half the original launch price of the G93SC.

What's more, Samsung monitors tend to slip under their MSRPs pretty quickly. So the G91F could dip below $800 in fairly short order. Fingers crossed.

Samsung also announced refreshed versions of its 4K OLEDs in 27-inch and 32-inch variants, rather oddly claiming "industry first" implementation of 240 Hz 4K technology, something that's been widely available for years.

Anyway, the 32-inch version seems to be priced at around $1,100, with the 27-inch option not yet listed. We'll keep an eye out for US and UK availability of all of those new monitors.

Best gaming monitorBest high refresh rate monitorBest 4K monitor for gamingBest 4K TV for gaming


Best gaming monitor: Pixel-perfect panels.
Best high refresh rate monitor: Screaming quick.
Best 4K monitor for gaming: High-res only.
Best 4K TV for gaming: Big-screen 4K PC gaming.

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A promotional image showing a man in a white shirt happily playing a game on a Samsung Odyssey 3D monitor
Samsung is working with a studio to 'create an immersive 3D gaming experience without the need for 3D glasses' using its fancy eyeball-tracking gaming monitor
MSI MPG 272URX
MSI, Asus and Samsung are announcing new 27-inch 4K models with '4th gen' QD-OLED panels but they're not a huge step forward
LG UltraGear 45GX950A
LG's new 45-inch 5K2K OLED could be the pixel-packed gaming monitor you've been waiting for
LG UltraGear 45GX950A
LG's new 45-inch 5K2K uber OLED monitor goes into mass production and will land soon on a desk near you. For $2,000
New Alienware OLED monitors
Alienware launches two new OLED gaming monitors and one of them is its cheapest yet at $550
Samsung S95F
Uber-bright new OLED TVs from LG and Samsung should finally enable PC gaming monitors with full-screen brightness of up to 400 nits
Latest in Gaming Monitors
Samsung 3D monitor
Samsung has a crack at ye olde glasses-free 3D monitor thing but its new cheaper 49-inch ultrawide OLED is far more interesting
Acer Predator Z57 dual-4K monitor
Acer Predator Z57 gaming monitor review
Sony RGB LED panel tech
Sony's fixing the wrong panel problems while showing off its new 'RGB LED' backlight tech with outrageous colours and brightness
Alienware 27 AW2725Q QD-OLED
Alienware 27 AW2725Q QD-OLED review
Asus&#039;s new ultrawide sucks as hard as it blows
Asus' new monitors purify 90% of airborne dust from your desktop and I've definitely seen some gnarly gaming setups that would benefit
Asus ROG Swift PG27UCDM gaming monitor
Asus ROG Swift PG27UCDM review
Latest in News
helldivers 2
'Never thought I'd go back' Helldivers 2 players steel themselves to return to the site of its most infamous battle, Malevelon Creek
Several adventurers in World of Warcraft Classic&#039;s hardcore server crying over the death of a fallen comrade.
Blizzard plans to revive WoW Classic Hardcore characters 'at our sole discretion', after DDOS attack puts major streamer guild OnlyFangs in the ground
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a hit and Steam played a 'significant role' in that: 27% of activations were on PC and it's the 2nd-biggest AC launch of all time
Typing on internet search toolbar: What am I doing?
How a Microsoft exec managed to pitch Microsoft Word through the genius tactic of being able to actually use it in a 'type-off' demanded by clients: 'I was the only one who'd actually been a secretary'
The outlast trials setting
'You just have to make them think this world is real, and this world can hurt you': The Outlast Trials devs discuss a changing horror genre and an insatiable need for scares
Half-Life wallpaper - Gordon Freeman
Former Valve exec says the company struggled to sell Half-Life until coming up with the ultimate 'one simple trick' of marketing manoeuvres: slapping a 'Game of the Year' sticker on the box
More about gaming monitors
Acer Predator Z57 dual-4K monitor

Acer Predator Z57 gaming monitor review
Sony RGB LED panel tech

Sony's fixing the wrong panel problems while showing off its new 'RGB LED' backlight tech with outrageous colours and brightness
Steel Hunters hands-on

Steel Hunters is like a more tactical Titanfall, but as an extraction shooter it's undermined by boring loot
See more latest
Most Popular
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
AMD's CEO claims 9070 XT sales are 10x higher than all previous Radeon generations but that's just for the first week of availability
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Second Steam listing this year found hiding 'new and clever' malware. This time through a fake demo link on developer's website
Slides showing FSR 4&#039;s implementation in Space Marine 2 compared to previous versions
AMD says 'there is a ton of interest' in FSR 4 and that it is 'working very hard to make sure the next blockbusters that come out are enabled with FSR 4 technology'
helldivers 2
'Never thought I'd go back' Helldivers 2 players steel themselves to return to the site of its most infamous battle, Malevelon Creek
Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook renamed to Meta
'It's a bittersweet victory': Meta has been forced to stop ad-tracking one individual in the UK after settling a years-long court case
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a hit and Steam played a 'significant role' in that: 27% of activations were on PC and it's the 2nd-biggest AC launch of all time
Several adventurers in World of Warcraft Classic&#039;s hardcore server crying over the death of a fallen comrade.
Blizzard plans to revive WoW Classic Hardcore characters 'at our sole discretion', after DDOS attack puts major streamer guild OnlyFangs in the ground
The outlast trials setting
'You just have to make them think this world is real, and this world can hurt you': The Outlast Trials devs discuss a changing horror genre and an insatiable need for scares
Orange Pi 5 Plus single board computer
'Is this a practical way to play your Steam games? Nope, not even a little bit.' But getting Steam running on Armbian and a single board computer really is a thing
Typing on internet search toolbar: What am I doing?
How a Microsoft exec managed to pitch Microsoft Word through the genius tactic of being able to actually use it in a 'type-off' demanded by clients: 'I was the only one who'd actually been a secretary'