Alienware launches two new OLED gaming monitors and one of them is its cheapest yet at $550

Alienware has announced a pair of new OLED gaming monitors and—huzzah!—one of them marks a new low price point for the brand. The new Alienware 27 AW2725D is a 27-inch 1440p panel running at 280 Hz and it's yours for just $550. Oh, and Alienware also has some new more affordable LCD models, to boot.

The other new OLED option, which arguably is more appealing, is the new Alienware 34 AW3425DW, a 34-inch ultrawide model that hits 240 Hz. That's up from 175 Hz maximum from its existing 34-inch ultrawide OLED monitors.

That one comes in quite a bit higher, at $800. Notably, however, we've seen those ultrawides routinely discounted from their launch MSRPs. So, hopefully the AW3425DW will soon be dipping below $700, at which point it will be quite compelling.

Going by the specs Alienware is quoting, these new monitors are using existing Samsung QD-OLED technology rather than the fancy new panel tech announced at CES this year with boosted brightness and durability.

That said, the numbers are still decent. As in 0.03 ms response decent and 99.3% coverage of DCI-P3 decent. Alienware says the 34-inch model hits 250 nits full-screen brightness and 1,000 nits peak HDR in a 3% window, the same as all previous Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitors.

The ultrawide option would probably get our money. (Image credit: Alienware)

For now, the brightness numbers for the 27-inch AW2725D haven't been finalised, but it's a fairly nailed on certainty that they'll be the same. Inputs include DisplayPort and HDMI, but not USB Type-C with laptop charging. The 34-inch goes on sale today, with the 27 incher arriving later this summer.

If those OLEDs are a bit rich for your wallet, Alienware also has some new LCD-based monitors. The Alienware 34 Gaming AW3425DWM is a 180 Hz 34-inch ultrawide with a VA panel for $400, the Alienware 32 AW3225DM is a 16:9 1440p model running at 180 Hz for $320, while the Alienware 27 AW2725DM is even cheaper at $270, shrinks things down to 27-inch but gets an upgrade to IPS panel tech and hums along at 180 Hz.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the record, all three offer VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification for entry-level HDR support and top out at 400 nits. None of those LCD-based models are ground breaking, obviously. But they do make Alienware a bit more accessible than before and look like decent real-world gaming propositions.

On a final note, Alienware has one other new OLED monitor that was announced earlier this year, the 27-inch 4K AW2725Q. As it happens, that has just landed on my desk. Watch this space for more...