I love the 8BitDo Retro C64 keyboard but I'd pick its cheaper NES-themed model near its lowest price ever during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

News
By published

NES or C64. Which one are you picking?

The NES themed 8BitDo Retro mechanical gaming keyboard on a blue background
(Image credit: 8BitDo)
8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (N Edition) | Hot swappable | 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, and wired connection | 'Super Buttons' | 200-hour battery life | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $20)

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (N Edition) | Hot swappable | 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, and wired connection | 'Super Buttons' | 200-hour battery life | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $20)
Already reasonably priced at full MSRP, this TKL keyboard has a great aesthetic, powerful battery life, nice feeling keys, and Super Buttons, which you can program to do simple commands. I use mine as a quick record button so I can slam my fist down after a good play and show it off to friends. They're perhaps a little less impressed by my quick record function than they are by its look.

View Deal

I am currently writing on the C64 version of 8BitDo's Retro Mechanical Keyboard and, though I'd certainly recommend it to a fan who loves the aesthetic, I wouldn't pay extra for the privilege.

With the NES-themed version now being $80 on Amazon, which is $20 cheaper, I'd pick that instead.

It's a mechanical keyboard with hot swappable keys and it comes with a neat little receiver in the back of the keyboard that can be plugged into your rig for 2.4 GHz play. If you don't mind a little latency, it also comes with a Bluetooth mode.

All of the 8BitDo Retro's connectivity modes can be changed from a dial up at the top left of the keyboard. As well as this, the 8BitDo Retro has a volume dial and a red 'Power' light on the top right and these touches all feel a little extra in a great way.

The 8BitDo Retro keyboard collection commits to its aesthetic really well. Where the C64 one has a rainbow logo at the top and blends browns and greys in the keyboard, the 'N Edition', as it's called, is modelled after an NES. In turn, it has a white base, with splatterings of reds, greys, and blacks.

$80 is a reasonably budget price for a showstopper of a keyboard. The first time I opened mine in the office, it was followed up by a sequence of 'ooohs' and 'aaahs'. The PC Gamer lot is a particularly geeky crowd but it's easy to see why it appeals to a certain kind of person.

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (C64 Edition

The C64 version I use (Image credit: Future)

However, this keyboard isn't just good for its aesthetic. With up to 200 hours of play from a single charge in Bluetooth mode, and a smooth typing feel, I've been using its C64 brother for well over a month now and haven't swapped it with the more expensive keyboards I've got lying around. This is partially because of its rather weird 'Super Buttons'.

Effectively, the Super Buttons are big red switches that you can reprogram to another key or sequence of keys. I have opted to make my left one 'Windows + Shift + R' to start or stop a rolling recording. The right one is then 'Windows + Shift + G' and it records the last thirty seconds of gameplay. I've found this useful as I've often forgotten the shortcut to record and missed the timing on really good clips before. Then, two extra programmable buttons on the keyboard itself have just become copy-and-paste keys for easy access.

In my time with the keyboard, I've found myself pleasantly surprised by how it feels to use day to day. However, the Super Buttons are definitely quite niche and I found 8BitDo's own software to be quite restrictive. You don't need it for the keyboard to function but, if you want to use different profiles, you may struggle to make certain key combinations function.

The biggest difference, outside of the look, between the N Edition and C64 versions of the 8BitDo Retro keyboards is an included 'Super Stick'. It is effectively a joystick with four possible controls. This means the C64 version gets access to four more programmable keys but I almost never use mine. For $20 less, I'd skip out on that Super Stick, and happily take the NES look, too.

TOPICS
James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Gaming Keyboards
The NES themed 8BitDo Retro mechanical gaming keyboard on a blue background
I love the 8BitDo Retro C64 keyboard but I'd pick its cheaper NES-themed model near its lowest price ever during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard floats in the teal PC Gamer deal void. The per-key RGB lights are on.
The most adorable Razer keyboard features not only an almost half-size form factor, but an almost half-size price at only $70
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 on a blue background
My favourite rapid trigger keyboard is back at its lowest price and comes with a cute OLED screen to show game info (or a cat)
a picture of Attoparsec&#039;s &#039;ten hundred letter getter&#039;, a keyboard with 1,000 words on it.
'I made the world's worst keyboard': This YouTuber's homemade board has over 1,000 keys and types in words, not letters
The Cherry MX 8.2 Wireless Xaga gaming keyboard sits on a large mouse mat depicting a nebula. This visual motif ties into the shooting star design on the keyboard&#039;s space bar. The keyboard&#039;s RGB lights are on, but the design on the space bar is opaque, so the RGB lights only shine through the frosted sides of the keyboard&#039;s alphanumeric keycaps.
Cherry MX 8.2 TKL Wireless XAGA review
The Cherry Xtrfy K4V2 TKL gaming keyboard on top of a mouse pad depicting a nebula. The keyboard is grey with red accent keys, a grey braided wire, and the bright RGB lights switched on.
Cherry Xtrfy K4V2 TKL review
Latest in News
The NES themed 8BitDo Retro mechanical gaming keyboard on a blue background
I love the 8BitDo Retro C64 keyboard but I'd pick its cheaper NES-themed model near its lowest price ever during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
gta 6 trailer
Publishers 'don't want to be anywhere near' Grand Theft Auto 6 when it launches: 'It's proving to be very stressful'
Microsoft&#039;s iconic Bliss wallpaper
From pixels to pinot: The Windows XP 'Bliss' wallpaper hill was real and this is what it looks like now
A female Zoi making two hearts with her fingers.
Following 24 hours of Denuvo-based backlash, Inzoi is taking a surprising step and removing it entirely: 'We want to sincerely apologise for not aligning more closely with player expectations'
An image of a Helldiver from Helldivers 2 shooting at a red dragon from Dungeons &amp; Dragons.
'Ok, so dragon builds are a thing now': galaxy-brained Helldivers 2 player incinerates a bile titan with a hover pack and a flamethrower
An ancient, angry stone mech from No Man&#039;s Sky&#039;s new Relics update
No Man’s Sky lets you unearth ancient, angry mechs in the astro-archaeology filled Relics update
More about gaming keyboards
The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard floats in the teal PC Gamer deal void. The per-key RGB lights are on.

The most adorable Razer keyboard features not only an almost half-size form factor, but an almost half-size price at only $70
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 on a blue background

My favourite rapid trigger keyboard is back at its lowest price and comes with a cute OLED screen to show game info (or a cat)
Microsoft&#039;s iconic Bliss wallpaper

From pixels to pinot: The Windows XP 'Bliss' wallpaper hill was real and this is what it looks like now
See more latest
Most Popular
Microsoft&#039;s iconic Bliss wallpaper
From pixels to pinot: The Windows XP 'Bliss' wallpaper hill was real and this is what it looks like now
gta 6 trailer
Publishers 'don't want to be anywhere near' Grand Theft Auto 6 when it launches: 'It's proving to be very stressful'
An image of a Helldiver from Helldivers 2 shooting at a red dragon from Dungeons &amp; Dragons.
'Ok, so dragon builds are a thing now': galaxy-brained Helldivers 2 player incinerates a bile titan with a hover pack and a flamethrower
An ancient, angry stone mech from No Man&#039;s Sky&#039;s new Relics update
No Man’s Sky lets you unearth ancient, angry mechs in the astro-archaeology filled Relics update
A female Zoi making two hearts with her fingers.
Following 24 hours of Denuvo-based backlash, Inzoi is taking a surprising step and removing it entirely: 'We want to sincerely apologise for not aligning more closely with player expectations'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows promo image
Ubisoft scores a legendary ratio against Elon Musk on his own platform—which hopefully marks a final end to all the Assassin's Creed Shadows' culture war nonsense
Tzarina Katarin Bokha, the Ice Queen of Kislev
Total War: Warhammer 3 rolls out a cool Kislev overhaul, changes befitting Tzeench’s magic, new projectile units and creakier skeletal horses
An image of a golden first place award from Geoguessr
'We're actually getting GeoGuessr on Steam before GTA 6': the Google Street View puzzler arrives on Valve's platform this April
Napster client circa 1999
Former music-pirating platform Napster to be reborn rather ironically as a metaverse for musicians to connect with their fans after $207 million deal
The snazzy red and black HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless headphones float in a teal void. The microphone is attached to the headset.
The best wireless gaming headset is now even better in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, boasting a more than $50 discount