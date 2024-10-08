Prime Day has knocked $50 off the Corsair gaming chair I rate as the best on a budget even at full price, now just $200

Corsair TC 100 Relaxed gaming chair | Fabric | Black | Lumbar pillow | 2D armrests | $249.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $50 with code FTT224DX7248)

This is my pick for the best budget gaming chair. It's a comfortable throne on which to snap headshots in Valorant or romance Gale in Baldur's Gate 3. The important bits are: it's comfortable, pretty easy to put together, and surprisingly plush for the money. It's also available in a black leatherette.

The Corsair TC100 Relaxed doesn't cost a lot of money compared to many of today's best gaming chairs. We tend to assume that quality seating is a luxury only afforded to those with plenty of moolah, and yet the TC100 is comfortable, refined, and usually only $250.

That's why I picked the TC100 as the best budget gaming chair—it's not often you find a chair with so much going for it, for (relatively) so little.

You don't need to spend so much to claw a little comfort back into your PC gaming setup, however. The Corsair TC100 Relaxed is currently $200 over at Newegg—$50 off with coupon code FTT224DX7248.

There are a few styles available, too:

I'd also expected to see a couple other colors, though only the gray/black is available and it's $220—that doesn't feel worth it to me, but hey, maybe you value marginally more gray chairs for a $20 premium.

You can also score the TC100 Relaxed over at Best Buy for $220. That's a decent deal but with Newegg offering free shipping it's a bit of a no-brainer to save the 20 bucks.

I wouldn't bother with Amazon—$20 more expensive and a 1-2 month wait for shipping. Lame.

Considering this chair wins my approval at full price, and is arguably unmatched by any chair of a similar price, a $50 discount is absolutely a win. Though I will just note that we did see this chair drop another $10 during last year's Black Friday. It's a bit of a punt to wait around to see if it drops another $10 during the Black Friday festivities this year, but you could, and it might.

Here are a few words from our Corsair TC100 Relaxed review from one Katie Wickens. Here's what she had to say:

"At $70/£100 less than the T3 you expect some kind of compromise from the TC100, but I have yet to discern how Corsair has managed to drop the price so much and for essentially more chair."

Though Katie does point out a couple flaws. First and foremost, the 2D armrests are a cost-cutting measure and no match for 4D armrests on more premium chairs. Then there are the screws, which took a bit of push and pull to get into place. Even so, Katie had this chair assembled in a prompt 40 minutes. So a reasonably decent PC pitstop nonetheless.