Our favourite gaming chair is discounted for Black Friday, so it's time to park your butt in style

Secretlab gaming chairs have dominated our " best gaming chairs " list for as long as I can remember, and the current victor is the Secretlab Titan Evo. It's a damn fine chair. According to Jacob in his review , this is Secretlab "firing on all cylinders", and the feature set bears that out: it has the nowadays-mandatory 4D adjustable armrests, the ability to recline the chair to 165 degrees (in case you want to sleep in your gaming chair, for some reason) and a multi-tilt mechanism that accommodates any posture you can throw at it.

These things usually go for AU$799, but for Black Friday you can pick one up for a more palatable AU$764 . It's about as low as premium Secretlab chairs get: they're basically the Nintendo of the gaming chair world, in the sense that while they do discount occasionally, the prices never dip past a certain threshold.

The features listed above sound impressive on paper, but it's kinda difficult to convey the premium vibe the Titan Evo exudes, which is one of the things our review touches on. Part of it is its use of "Neo Hybrid" leatherette, which not only contributes to the aforementioned elegance, but also keeps the seat from getting uncomfortably warm and sweaty during long sessions.

Secretlab Titan Evo: was AU$799 now AU$764 at Secretlab Save AU$35



The Titan Evo has been our favourite gaming chair for the longest time (and before that, our favourite gaming chair was a different Secretlab affair). Nowadays the Titan Evo is the benchmark for a brilliant gaming chair—it's comfortable, supportive, and easy to assemble. This discount carves a decent AU$35 from a premium product that basically never goes cheaper than that. Shipping is included.

If you're not in the market for a gaming chair or just enjoy sitting on the ground, perhaps you'd like a desk instead? Secretlab's Black Friday sale also extends to its gaming desks, which means our favourite gaming desk—the Secretlab Magnus Pro —is also discounted from AU$1,218 to AU$1,099 (shipping included).

What warrants spending that much on a table? This is both a standing and sitting desk, for one. The standing desk feature set is very flexible: you can adjust the bench electronically to the millimetre, and there's space to save three presets. Cable management is all onboard, and the thing is made out of steel. None of your whimsical wood, thank you very much: I like to use a desk that could crush a small hatchback.

Jacob's review of this desk is probably more persuasive, though he does note that it's a pricey piece of kit. This discount hardly drops it into impulse buy territory, but if you're in the market for a desk it's a good time to consider this.

Secretlab Magnus Pro: was AU$1,319 now AU$1,099 at Secretlab Save AU$220 A nice saving on this sturdy, digitally modular gaming desk, which has the distinction of being PC Gamer's best gaming desk. Perfect for sitting or standing, this thing packs in brilliant cable management solutions and is made of steel, so it isn't going to break under the weight of your well-endowed rig.

While Black Friday doesn't technically start until late next week, most Australian retailers are already offering big sales. Check out our best PC gaming Black Friday deals hub for more opportunities to spend money.