I've been tracking down the best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals still available right now and here are the top five

Now that Black Friday has been and gone, you'd think all the dealing was done. But not when Cyber Week is in full swing. Plenty of gaming chair deals have carried over from the weekend for Cyber Monday, and while we've not seen too many extra discounts on Cyber Monday gaming chairs as we have some other things, there are still loads that are sticking with their original Black Friday pricing.

The lite version of our favorite gaming chair, for example, the Secretlab Titan Evo Lite, is down to $419 at Secretlab. That's the same tasty discount on superb ergonomics and a robust frame we saw last week, with $40 off the usual price tag.

👉 We're curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here 👈

Alternatively I've popped a couple of office-style chairs on this list, such as the Razer Fujin Pro now down to $894.99 from it's usual $1,049.99 price tag. Let's face it, they do exactly the same job of supporting your spine, only with a different aesthetic and usually more mesh. And trust me, if you've been considering a mesh gaming chair, Cyber Monday is the time to grab one—you'll thank me when the sweaty summer months come along.

Top 5 Cyber Monday gaming chair deals

Anda Seat Phantom 3 Series | PVC Leather or Fabric | $399.99 $269.00 at AndaSeat (save $130.99)

With a wide base and a simplistic design, the Phantom 3 isn't the most exciting-looking chair around, but it's all about the comfort and reliable build quality. We know all about AndaSeat quality at this point, and they're supremely robust chairs. The only real question about comfort is the pretty basic armrests and a bit of an awkward lumbar cushion.

Secretlab Titan Evo Lite | Leatherette or softweave | $459 $419 at Secretlab (save $40)

Our favorite gaming chair does not come cheap, with the prices having risen consistently since the Titan Evo originally launched. To combat that Secretlab has released the Titan Evo Lite, a chair coming in at the same original price as the Titan Evo. It's got the same essential design but lacks some of the luxury touches, such as adjustable lumbar support and the special magnetic neck pillow and armrests. But it's still a high-quality chair, with the same robust, reliable comfort the company has made a name for itself with.



Razer Fujin Pro| Black | $1,049.99 $894.99 at Razer (save $155)

Even with a decent discount, this is still a lot to pay for an office chair. However, in our review, we found the Razer promoted an excellent, upright posture with easy ergonomics, was very comfortable, and trod the line between being supportive enough for hours of office work, and comfortable enough to game through the night as well.