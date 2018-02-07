Hand of Fate 2 update lets players make their own missions

Hand of Fate 2, the choose-your-own-adventure/Arkham brawler/RPG with cards, recently updated to give players access to its "Game Master's Toolkit". These are the same tools the designers at Defiant Development used to create the game's quests, each a unique mix of cards and combat encounters, and are also the tools they're using to make future DLC.

As they say, "With the Game Master’s Toolkit, you’ll be able to create anything from a simple encounter all the way up to a full-fledged challenge with its own win conditions, blessings, curses and artefact rewards."

The toolkit is still in beta, however, so expect some potential hinkiness. Full details and some useful links are included in their news post announcing the update.

If you just want to check out what other people are doing, Hand of Fate 2 now has its own Steam Workshop where you'll find their creations. It'll be interesting to see what players come up with, placed one the Dealer's side of the table.