Halo's legacy forums will be missed, especially The Flood

It's the end of an era. In Thursday's This Week At Bungie update , alongside the expected Destiny 2 updates Bungie announced that it's closing its old Halo forums . The forums will be removed on June 28 at 10 a.m. Pacific. "If you need to save anything, get it done before then," archivist Roger Wolfson advises.

The forums have been read-only for some time, but now they're officially getting scrubbed from the net. The Bungie Pro Video archives are also being removed. The only thing left standing will be a trimmed-down version of Halo match records and career pages. At least you'll still be able to brag about your K/D.

The official Bungie forums were a beloved hub for all things Halo, but ironically, I reckon the off-topic Flood forum is what people will miss the most. It's the most active forum by a mile: at 19,426,249 posts across 922,428 topics, it dwarfs the runner-up Halo 3 forum's 11,583,961 posts and 801,483 topics. The Flood's topics include everything from Pokémon to anime to world news to anime again to Justin Bieber.