Popular

Halo Wars 2 is getting crossplay between PC and Xbox soon

By

Functionality is due later this month.

Following last month's Awakening the Nightmare expansion, Microsoft and Creative Assembly continue to plug away at Halo Wars 2 support, with newly announced crossplay functionality confirmed today. This means you'll be able to compete against Xbox One players – a concept the company is pretty fond of nowadays.

"As an Xbox Play Anywhere title, players have the ability to enjoy Halo Wars 2 on their console or PC, but up until now that has not included cross-platform online play," the update reads.

"Crossplay has been a passion project for the team and frankly was something we weren’t sure would be feasible to incorporate at this stage in the game’s development. The team has worked hard to deliver this feature and final testing indicates it’s ready for release into the wild."

The functionality is set to roll out later this month. There's a bunch of other Halo-related news as well, but most of it is Halo 5 stuff.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments