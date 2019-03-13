Halo: The Master Chief Collection devs were sent far too much pizza by fans

The great news that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to PC, won't be trapped on the Microsoft Store and will contain Reach prompted fans to send 343 Industries gifts. Specifically, lots and lots of pizza. Too much pizza, if there is such a thing.

Last week, Reddit user thewombinthesky promised to buy a pizza for any 343 employee commenting, but only if the collection got announced during the Inside Xbox show. Which it was. But others clearly followed suit, turning the studio's office into a temporary pizza dimension.

Annnnd another one. Thank you anonymous pizza donator. I think pineapple and jalapeño is a troll but it’s some on the teams favorite?! Please we don’t need more pizza. We good. pic.twitter.com/KVQKGCzl5FMarch 12, 2019

It was a lovely gesture, but then the pizza kept coming and community director Brian Jarrad had to plead for the cavalcade of food to stop. Human stomachs can only so much cheese and dough.

The Halo community is awesome. We're excited, too! Please, don't send anymore pizzas to 343 Industries. The building receptionist isn't here so it's getting logistically challenging and we really don't want to see food to go waste.March 13, 2019

Do Spartans eat pizza? I'm not au fait with Halo lore, I confess, but I assume that super soldiers adhere to a pretty strict diet. Like they can only eat rocks. Anyway, I'm hoping that finally being able to play all of the Halos will answer my many questions. OK, my one and only question.