Halo Infinite's busted Big Team Battles getting a hotfix 'soon'

343 Industries has provided an update on the state of Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode, which has been pretty busted for around a month now.

In a post on the official Halo forum, community director Brian Jarrard said a "strike force" has been working on a hotfix while the development team were out for the holidays. The 12v12 mode has been plagued with matchmaking and disconnection issues since December, made even worse when you're trying to queue into it with buddies which is half the fun of BTB in the first place. A "few attempts at solving and mitigating before the holiday break" were made, but the issue has gone largely unfixed.

Jarrard said the patch is now in the QA stages and "so far it's looking positive," but it'll be at least another week or two until the hotfix is implemented. "It's a little too soon to give an ETA yet but please know our goal is to release this as soon as we can while ensuring it doesn't have any other unintended impact to the retail product," the forum post continued. "It won't be this week, but we hope it's not too much further out and we'll share an update as soon as we have a line of sight on a release date."

Big Team Battle isn't the only thing 343 is trying to fix right now, either. Halo Infinite has been dealing with a bit of a cheating problem, which is an unfortunate side effect of being a free-to-play shooter. Jarrard said the team "has been working on a patch for mid-Feb" that aims to implement some anti-cheat among other things, with 343 "actively triaging and still working" to get everything ready in time.

While Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode has had a few teething problems—its Battle Pass still needs a lot of work and limited-time event Fractures: Tenrai was a bust—it's still a hell of a lot of fun and a damn good shooter to boot, nabbing the Best FPS of 2021 in PC Gamer's GOTY awards.