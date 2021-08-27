Halo Infinite system requirements

Halo Infinite has a release date of December 8, almost as if Microsoft could be holding it back until the last possible second while still getting it out the door in 2021. Meanwhile, its Steam page has been updated, and the system requirements are in. They seem pretty high for a game whose graphics people were making fun of not that long ago, especially for one that will have free-to-play multiplayer and you'd expect to make accommodations for a wide spectrum of PC gaming. Got to get those player numbers up.

The minimum requirements call for an AMD RX 570 or an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, while the recommended specs call for a Radeon RX 5700 XT or an Nvidia RTX 2070. Pretty hefty for a game that'll run on the base Xbox One. At least it only wants 50GB of space, which seems small by 2021 standards.

Anyway, let's get right to the numbers.

Halo Infinite minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Halo Infinite recommended system requirements