Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles locations guide

Trying to find the Foundation collectibles locations in Halo Infinite? You can't go back and replay individual missions in the campaign so you'll want to make sure you pick up all the items the first time—unless, of course, you're planning on another playthrough. We also have a Halo Infinite skulls guide in one place, if you're only interested in the game modifiers.

Infinite isn't getting campaign co-op until mid-2022 but, if nothing else, that might be an excuse to revisit the campaign and mop up any stuff you missed. So with that in mind, here are the Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles locations found during the second story mission.

All Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles locations

Foundation is the second mission in Halo Infinite's campaign. Like Warship Gbraakon, this level is home to four collectibles. And like the previous level, one of the UNSC Audio Logs is unlocked automatically as you progress.

The Foundation collectibles are:

2x UNSC Audio Logs (one of these is part of the story and unmissable)

1x Skull

1x Banished Audio Log

Cowbell skull

After you've picked up the Weapon, you'll get to an area with holograms. Continue on until you reach a vast room with high ceilings, then head to the left until the room opens out and use your scanner to locate the skull high above you. It's a pain to get to, but you can use your grapple to get to higher ledges and you'll eventually reach it.

Banished Audio Log. (Image credit: 343 Industries)

Banished Audio Log

Soon after, you'll reach a big room with a blue beam running through it. There are a number of enemies to pick off here and there's a mounted gun on a raised platform at the far end. The audio file is leant up against the wall to the left of the door behind it. The orange glow makes this one hard to miss.

UNSC Audio Log. (Image credit: 343 Industries)

UNSC Audio Log

You'll have to activate an elevator during the mission and you'll need to find a power seed to get it working. You'll find yourself in a huge room with a narrow bridge that leads to the power seed. The audio file you're looking for is to the left of the device that's holding the power seed.